Thirty-five years ago today, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer tied the knot at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. It was the BBC's first televised wedding, and with 750 million viewers worldwide, it remains the most popular broadcast ever.
From the cost of Diana's dress to the length of her veil, here are a few highlights from the day that you can casually bring up on your lunch break...
