35 years ago today, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer tied the knot at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. It was the BBC's first televised wedding, and with 750 million viewers worldwide, it remains the most popular broadcast ever.
From the cost of Diana's dress to the length of her veil, here's a few highlights from the day that you can casually drop during lunch break...
