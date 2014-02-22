The painted ladies and playful vibes of the last Prada collection have officially been left in the past. And, the next move for the Italian fashion house is one that's moodier, darker, and manages to be both kooky and calculated. Hey, anything's possible at the hands of Miuccia Prada.
While a clashing of prints, oversized silhouettes, and layered fabrics bring to mind the erratic aesthetic of a child playing through her parents' closet, there was nothing arbitrary about Prada's mix. But — importantly — nothing childlike, either. Slinky, bright dresses peeking beneath large, printed coats seem thrown-on-in-a-hurry perfect. Deep, deep V-neck sweaters over knee-length dresses look unexpectedly coordinated, and also stand out for their singular wearability. Finally, graphic-printed underwear visible beneath long, sheer dresses made for a surprising change from the sexy underthings (or, no underthings) we've seen on other runways this time around. While Prada's version of sexy has never been the overt kind, this collection proves that each of Miuccia's pieces not only celebrates the woman who wears it, but also her unique strategy for piling it all on.