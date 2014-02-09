As we're all too aware, it's tough to feel pretty in the freezing cold. Harder still, to feel like your clothes are flattering when you're wearing them all at once. But, leave it to Prabal Gurung and its fall '14 collection to offer up just the trick to looking cool while staying warm. Yes, though the models were layered up to their necks in sweaters, jackets, and wraps, there was an incredible lightness to yesterday's show — even in the thick darkness of cement show space.
Soft grays, whites, and deep blues took form in oversize knits, tightly knotted scarves, and threadbare (but still super-elegant) skirts. The chunkier tops paired with the asymmetrical bottoms to create a look that was practical but edgy. Though, when temps drop to lows like in NYC of late, we'll need to throw on tights and replace the jingling, strappy heels for ski socks and booties. But, Gurung's combination will work all the same.
One of our favorite takeaways was the scarf as the ultimate outer layer. Gigantic two-tone pashminas in berry and orange hues wrapped themselves around models' necks, shoulders, and arms, proving you don't have to stop at just your coat. Even though, of course, there were those, too. Charcoal ones, red ones, and green ones that draped open with large hoods, and blazers with wrapped silk fabrics and trousers to match. Still, all of it was somehow light. So, when the gown-clad models — four of them — floated down the runway to a strained rock version of "Stand by Me," it was almost a continuation of the line already presented. As for the song's lyrics? Really Prabal, we need no convincing.