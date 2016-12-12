These Cool-Girl Glitter Eyes Will Rule Your Next Holiday Party

If the Powerpuff Girls went to a holiday party, we imagine this is what they'd look like. Leave the "everything nice" to someone else — these gorgeous emerald eyes are cool, edgy, and not for the faint of heart.
Step 1. Sweep emerald-colored cream shadow all over your lid.
Step 1. Sweep emerald-colored cream shadow all over your lid.
Step 2. Heavily trace the outer edge with sparkly, green liner.
Step 3. Outline the glitter shape with black liner on each side.
Step 4. Finish with mascara. Then, go out there and kick some ass.
Advertisement