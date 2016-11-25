PSA: Adulting is hard. On top of the whole "work" thing, there's the daily struggle of dressing for work, which can be a job in itself. As many times as we've wished we could roll into our 9-to-5s in sweats and a tee, we can't deny the instant confidence boost we get from polished outfits that make us look — and feel — like we have everything under control (even when we totally don't).
So with power outfits on the brain, we headed to the career section at Macy's for some quick inspiration on how to take our wardrobe straight into boss mode. With its stockpile of versatile tops, skirts, and on-trend outerwear, we found that it's super simple to create a hassle-free workwear lineup that means business while remaining stylish enough to kill it in any scenario — weekends included.
Whether you work in a funky coworking space or a sleek corporate setting, the five fail-safe outfits ahead will make your getting-ready routine easier than ever, no matter your office dress code. Hit the slideshow for proof.
