If there's one body myth we all need to stop believing, it's the idea that a person's shape has anything to do with their health and fitness. No matter how many times we say it, it's worth repeating that there are just three big things that matter when it comes to health, and they are: eating well, exercising regularly, and staying focused on your mental health, which includes being kind and compassionate to your body.
All of these things take work, that's for sure. It takes effort to eat your veggies and it certainly takes determination to make it to the gym. For a lot of us though, one of the hardest parts is that last component: mental health. In our thin-obsessed world, it can be difficult to remember that it's not about a number on the scale that determines our self-worth.
Enter Instagram. Now, social media isn't always a place for positivity. But as I've said before, social media is what you make of it. And you can definitely curate your feed to include accounts that inspire you and remind you that bodies come in all shapes and sizes. There's no such thing as a "better" or worse" body.
To help you see that, we combed through our own Instagram feeds for some inspiration. Ahead are 30 photos (and the accounts you should follow) that show our bodies are all different — and they're all beautiful.
