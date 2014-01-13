Where did the name come from?

"Our vision is for Poppy Barley to bring meticulous craftsmanship back for perfect-fitting footwear. We researched the origins of shoemaking and found that barleycorns were the original unit of measurement for footwear. In 1324, King Edward II decreed that three barleycorns would make the standard unit of measurement, known as an 'inch.' Shoemakers in England then discovered that the largest foot in England was 39 barleycorns, so that became size 13 and every subsequent smaller size was three barleycorns, or one inch. Poppy seeds were used as a smaller unit of measurement (four poppy seeds equals one barleycorn), hence our name, Poppy Barley. This is still the basis for the U.K. and U.S. shoe-sizing system."