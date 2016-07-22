These Are The Best Pool Snacks On Pinterest

Elizabeth Buxton
Snacks are a sunny-day necessity — just like sunscreen! And when there's a pool involved, we need refreshing eats that are easy to munch and as mess-free as possible.

Luckily, we've got the top 10 simplest and most pool-worthy recipes from Pinterest right here. These winners will keep you fed and, most importantly, on cruise control for peak lazy-lounging mode.
1. Berry Lemonade Popsicles
Why sip lemonade from a cup when you can freeze it into portable popsicles?

2. BLT Summer Rolls
The BLT sandwich reimagined as a fresh summer roll.

3. Creamy Ranch Dip
The perfect dip for poolside lounging with your favorite bag of chips.

4. Crisp Cucumber Salsa
Try making this cool cucumber salsa with Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.

5. Frozen Wine Grapes
Pop these wine-soaked, frozen grapes into homemade sangria — or just munch on a handful.

6. Pineapple Salsa
No bowl necessary for this salsa — just serve in the pineapple shell you sliced it from.

7. Antipasto Skewers
These skewers are an easier way to snack on your favorite meat-and-cheese platter staples.

8. Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites
Keep a bowl of these yogurt bites nearby for a handful of fast and fruity energy.

9. Fresh Peach Sorbet
You only need four ingredients for this refreshing peachy treat.

10. Berry Açai Bowl
This bowl is packed full of fresh fruits and nuts for the perfect poolside pick-me-up.
