Snacks are a sunny-day necessity — just like sun cream! And when there's a pool involved, we need refreshing eats that are easy to munch and as mess-free as possible.
Luckily, we've got the top 10 simplest and most pool-worthy recipes from Pinterest right here. These winners will keep you fed and, most importantly, on cruise control for peak lazy-lounging mode.
Pop these wine-soaked, frozen grapes into homemade sangria — or just munch on a handful.
6. Pineapple Salsa
No bowl necessary for this salsa — just serve in the pineapple shell you sliced it from.
7. Antipasto Skewers
These skewers are an easier way to snack on your favourite meat-and-cheese platter staples.
8. Frozen Blueberry Yoghurt Bites
Keep a bowl of these yoghurt bites nearby for a handful of fast and fruity energy.
9. Fresh Peach Sorbet
This bowl is packed full of fresh fruits and nuts for the perfect poolside pick-me-up.
