Monthly Expenses

Rent: $748 (I sublet a bedroom in a two-bedroom apartment in the Red Light District. I haven't had a good sleep in months. My roommate is also my landlady, a very nice woman in her mid-50s. No living room, only a shared kitchen.)

Student Loans: $194 (After graduation I was $22,000 in debt; 10 months later I only have $16,500 thanks to a few lump sum payments from my savings)

Transit Pass (monthly) $75

Pre-Paid Cell Phone Top-Up: $30 (For 1.5GB of data and unlimited calls/SMS in Switzerland)

Health Insurance: $367 (For the most basic package I could find!)

Personal Savings: $500 (My work is by six-month contract, so I squirrel some cash away in case the day comes I have a gap.)

Dominican Republic Fund: $200 (My friends are getting married in just over a year and decided to do it on a Caribbean beach.)

Netflix: $0 (I used to pay for the family account, but my mother forbade me from continuing to pay, so we transferred ownership.)