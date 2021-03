The Comfiest & Most Stylish Plus-Size Pajamas Budgets Can Buy

From nighties to two-piece sets, the plus-size pajama market has really stepped up its game from the all-plaid or cheesy-illustration styles of years past (although we still have love for those!). Instead, our chosen selection is brimming with chic & cozy 24-hour styles that all fall within a budget-friendly range. Before you spend yet another night baggy boxer-and-hoodie-clad, take a gander at the elevated plus-size PJs options featured ahead.