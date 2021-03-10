The Comfiest & Most Stylish Plus-Size Pajamas Budgets Can Buy

Since we've been stuck at home for a minute, we're ready to tuck away our over-loved pajamas (aka ratty tees and questionably old gym shorts) and invest in the next level of sophisticated sleepwear we can don in the daytime. Seems straightforward enough — but, there's an extra layer to this shopping endeavor: we're searching for stylish, comfy, and affordable PJs offered in curve sizes.
From nighties to two-piece sets, the plus-size pajama market has really stepped up its game from the all-plaid or cheesy-illustration styles of years past (although we still have love for those!). Instead, our chosen selection is brimming with chic & cozy 24-hour styles that all fall within a budget-friendly range. Before you spend yet another night baggy boxer-and-hoodie-clad, take a gander at the elevated plus-size PJs options featured ahead.
(Editor’s note: Although not all of the models featured are plus-sized, all of the pieces listed are available in plus sizes.)
