How Finding Activewear That Fit Changed My Relationship With My Body

In the beginning, the thought of dancing with people in a group scared me because it brought me back to those times in ballet (to this day, I say I’m going to take a ballet class, but I never do, because I know there’s still trauma there). But we did hip-hop, which is one of the most inclusive genres of dance, with the most diverse group of dancers — people of all ages, colors, and shapes. It was a space where I felt most comfortable, especially as a woman of color coming from New York and suddenly feeling so displaced in a city like Boston. Having that sense of community helped me feel more at home, but there were still moments in which I felt self-conscious, namely with costumes. If a choreographer chose a costume that stopped at a size large, and I was an extra-large, I didn’t speak up — I didn’t want to cause trouble and force a costume change. I ended up finding a woman in the Midwest who made all my costumes; I paid extra for her to sew my outfits, and I didn’t tell anyone about it. When I became the choreographer, I was set on making sure our costumes were size-inclusive, so that everyone could wear them.