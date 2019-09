For the record, although some items in your pantry can do double duty — e.g., honey as face wash — we’re definitely not saying you should start exfoliating with kale. Instead, save the beauty experiments for the vlogger-sphere and look for products with plant-based extracts like goji berry and turmeric. Ahead, we're breaking down five skin superfoods, which you can also find in Clarins' Double Serum , that are proven to play just as important a role in your skin care as in your sustenance.