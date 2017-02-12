5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

Planks are tough no matter what you do, but some common alignment mistakes make them even harder. Luckily there are easy fixes for 'em, too. For instance, sagging hips? Try putting your hands on a bench or wall until you build up the core strength to keep your hips in line with your shoulders. (Prevention) Bars, coffee shops, and museums are all well and good for dates. But if you want to meet someone, you might want to think a little more outside the box — and more inside the box too: According to recent survey results, about a quarter of us have been interested in going out with someone we met while working out. If you're trying to push yourself to run farther, you don't also need to run faster. It turns out that running slowly — about a 6 out of 10 on your individual intensity scale — is a better way to build endurance. (Self) Having trouble making conversation with a new colleague? Ditch the small talk and try dishing about something you hate instead. Research suggests that shared dislikes pave the way for faster and deeper friendships. As strong and relaxed as we feel doing yoga, it doesn't usually get your heart rate up high enough to qualify as cardio. But don't feel the need to go all-out with your vinyasa either — if you get yourself up to one pose every three seconds, a new study says it totally counts as cardio. Think of it like interval training! (Well + Good)
Advertisement