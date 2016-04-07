There is nothing better than a homemade smoothie — sweet, cool, and seriously refreshing. As spring and summer start to swoop in, we are on the brink of prime smoothie-season. But, with so many berries and blends out there, how are we to choose? Luckily, our friends at Pinterest have bestowed upon us their top pinned recipes, so we know they’re all winners. Get ready to break out your blender and mason jars (for super cute and transportable storage, of course), and check out some fun new smoothie ideas below.
Give mornings a boost of energy by combining your cup of joe and breakfast into ONE!
2. Strawberry Spinach Green Smoothie
Want an easy fix to sweetening up your daily dose of greens? Just blend with strawberries, bananas, and oranges.
3. Power Smoothie
If you've never tried veggies in your smoothies, sweet carrots are the perfect place to start.
5. Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie
This strawberry smoothie is enriched with creamy yogurt instead of a lighter milk base.
6. Lemon Smoothie
In the mood for something a little more tart than sweet? Whip up this lemon smoothie for some "sunshine in a bottle".
7. Mandarin Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
Don't feel like drinking your breakfast this morning? No problem, just sprinkle with your preferred nuts, seeds, and berries, grab a spoon and enjoy!
9. Rainbow Smoothie
Brighten up your day with this color and nutrition packed glass of pure happiness — rainbow recipes really do make every meal better.
