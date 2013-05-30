Time to spoil those tootsies! No more need to cover 'em up with thick socks and heavy boots. The sun is out and smiling almost as wide as we are now that the latest opportunity to expand our shoe closets has arrived.
Pierre Hardy, with all of his shoe-designing and -beautifying talent, will be hosting a not-to-be missed sample sale. Strappy heels, chunky wedges, leather sandals, bold-print sneakers, and a generous selection of handbags will all be available for up to 40% off their original retail prices.
It's a well-known fact that a new pair of shoes is the perfect cure for post-long-weekend blues. And the best way to start transitioning into summer. Plus, it's Pierre Hardy. As if you needed another reason to leave the house happy.
When: Starts Friday, May 31, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 30 Jane Street (between West 4th Street and Greenwich Avenue); 646-449-0070.
