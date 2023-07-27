ADVERTISEMENT
Pickleball Accessories & Gifts Cute Enough To Make You Start Playing

Victoria Montalti
Photo: Courtesy of Nettie.
Pickleball is currently America's fastest-growing sport, bringing in everyone from tennis aficionados to first-time racket game enthusiasts and becoming a go-to weekend activity for many. No matter your age or athletic ability, the tennis-meets-badminton-meets-ping pong game is pretty easy to get the hang of and is super enjoyable. So even if you haven't personally jumped on the pickleball bandwagon yet, you likely know someone who has (and maybe that's reason enough to get into the trendy sport yourself).
The game's popularity has spurred tons of new sporting goods brands and trends, making it a sport with plenty of aesthetic appeal. Just like the game itself, there are plenty of tenniscore vibes mixed with a whole lot of whimsy. If that alone is your reason to start your pickleball journey, we don't blame you. Pickleball accessories also make great gifts for beginners — or the someone in your life who's already made it their entire personality. No matter your reason for shopping, we've curated a guide full of pickleball buys and gifts. From sideline accessories and pickleball gift sets to activewear clothes and court sneakers, we've picked products that'll make anyone feel like a pickleball pro. So whether you're looking for pickleball gifts for dad, mom, your partner, bestie, or yourself, there's tons of colorful, sporty gear out there.
Below, find professional paddles, stylish gym-type bags, and game-day 'fits from pickleball-specific collections and pro-pickleball player collaborations (including borderline ridiculously extravagant gifts if you're into that).
Pickleball Paddles

FP Movement X Recess
Pickleball Paddle
$98.00
Free People
Sure, you can rent pickleball paddles at local pickleball courts when it's time to play. But any true enthusiast deserves a paddle to call their own. Pickleball gear brands like Recess, Selkirk, Nettie, Short Court, and Tangerine all sell game-ready pickleball paddles in stunning designs. They all include durable honeycomb cores; both have carbon fiber, graphite, or fiberglass surfaces. Some picks below are even USA Pickleball regulation approved.
Tangerine Paddle
Cannon Beach Pickleball Paddle
$85.00
Tangerine Paddle
Short Court
The Original Pickleball Paddle
$125.00
Short Court
Nettie Pickleball Co.
The Pendleton Pickleball Paddle
$79.99
Nettie Pickleball Co.
Selkirk
Vanguard Hybrid Polypropylene Pickleball P...
$99.99
Amazon
Coastal Sports
Usapa Approved Graphite Face Pickleball Pa...
$39.99$49.99
Amazon
Paddletek
New Era Bantam Ex-l Pickleball Paddle
$99.99
Amazon
Pickleball Bags & Cases

Ame & Lulu
Pickleball Time Backpack
$108.00
J.Crew
After a paddle, the next pickleball must-have is a pickleball bag. There are tennis tote bags and travel backpacks out there that can double as pickleball bags, but there are also pickleball-specific ones now. Whether you opt for a roomy, affordable bag to fit many game-day essentials or a more streamlined designer case, there are an array of functional and fashionable options to pick from.
Tory Burch
Convertible Stripe Tennis Tote
$398.00
Tory Burch
Athleta
Courtside Bag
$139.00
Athleta
Tuckernuck
Pickleball Bag
$48.00
Tuckernuck
Recess Pickleball
Rally Bag
$98.00
Recess Pickleball
Uncommon Goods
Pickleball Paddle Bag & Ball Carrier
$60.00
Uncommon Goods
Staud
Rally Paddle Case
$295.00
Staud
Pickleball Gift Sets

Recess Pickleball
Sunday Set
$346.00$386.00
Recess Pickleball
If you're just starting out (or want to give the gift of pickleball to a friend or family member) these gift sets allow you to stock up on all things pickleball related. Find sets that include cases, balls, and paddles, which you can customize with different design combos. Or find others that include travel jewelry cases, themed pajamas, and sporty sweatbands.
Tangerine Paddle
2 Paddle & 1 Bag Set
$295.00$340.00
Tangerine Paddle
Mark & Graham
Pickleball Lover Gift Set
$327.99$347.00
Mark & Graham
POPFLEX
Pickleball Gift Set
$185.00
POPFLEX
niupipo
Pickleball Paddles Set
$59.99$69.99
Amazon
Nettie Pickleball Co.
Pickleball Set - 2 Pack
$149.99$199.99
Nettie Pickleball Co.
MTEN
Usapa Approved Pickleball Set
$59.99$79.99
Amazon
Pickleball Accessories

Senston
Anti Slip Racket Overgrips
$9.90$12.99
Amazon
When it comes to accessories, we're looking at both the ones you wear and the ones that you haul along to improve your game. For the first, we found sun visors and sweat-stopping headbands. And for the latter, we found overgrips that provide non-slip racket handles and an insulated water bottle in collaboration with pro-pickleball siblings Riley and Lindsey Newman. You can even grab a portable net for striking up a game on the go.
Alo Yoga
Solar Visor
$54.00
Alo Yoga
Takeya
Newman Pickleball Series Insulated Water B...
$59.99
Takeya
Lululemon
Men's Metal Vent Tech Wide Headband
$18.00
Lululemon
Short Court
Racket Overgrips
$8.00
Short Court
Boulder
Portable Pickleball Net
$98.23$119.99
Amazon
Champion Sports
Official Size Pickleballs - 6 Pack
$10.94
Amazon
Pickleball Clothing

Kule
The Raleigh Pickleball Sweatshirt
$158.00
Kule
Show off your pickleball pride with cheeky, illustrated sweaters that scream "I love pickleball and I'm not ashamed!" Or build your activewear wardrobe with preppy workout dresses, fashionable skorts, and performance compression shorts that look good on and off the court. Other great clothing options include lightweight, cushioned socks and made-to-be-seen sports bras, like the one below from tennis legend Venus Williams' brand's pickleball collection.
Addison Bay
Augusta Dress
$168.00
Addison Bay
Alice + Olivia
Blaise Pickleball Mini Skort
$159.00$265.00
Alice + Olivia
Staud
Pickler Sweater
$295.00
Staud
Under Armour
Men's Ua Vanish Woven 2-in-1 Shorts
$55.00
Under Armour
Vuori
Men's Activewear Meta Short
$94.00
Vuori
Wilson
Men's Pickleball Doubleday Short
$68.00
Wilson
Bombas
Men's Tennis Ankle Socks
$16.50
Bombas
Eleven by Venus Williams
Pretty Power Sports Bra
$78.00
Eleven by Venus Williams
Thorlos Socks
Light Cushion Low-cut Pickleball Socks
$15.99
Thorlos Socks
Pickleball Shoes

Nike
Women's Nikecourt Air Zoom Lite 3 Tennis S...
$70.00
Nike
Onto shoes! Pickleball can be played on indoor and outdoor hard courts or clay courts, which broadens the suitable shoe options to also include tennis shoes. So go on and find stylish tennis and pickleball sneakers from brands like Nike, ASICS, Skechers, and On Running, and feel like a real pickleball pro.
ASICS
Men's Gel-game 9 Pickleball Shoes
$90.00
ASICS
Skechers
Women's Viper Court Pro Pickleball Shoes
$115.00
Skechers
On Running
Men's The Roger Pro Tennis Shoe
$199.99
On Running
