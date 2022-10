Inside One Of The First Black Hair Salons In London

When Black men and women began migrating from across the Caribbean to Britain between 1948 and 1971 — The Windrush Generation — they were told to bring a selection of afro hair products and tools such as “pressing combs” , because there would be absolutely no hair salons able to cater for their hair. As my grandmother, who travelled to Manchester from Antigua in the 1950s, remembers it, when she first arrived on British soil the cold weather was so shock-inducing it reduced her to tears. Her head of long coily brown hair (her much-beloved crown) was never the same again and wigs styled in ways popular with white women became her saving grace. It’s a common story. According to The National Archives , it was so difficult to manage afro hair in Britain , some Caribbean women would simply cut their hair off.