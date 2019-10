8:10 a.m. — Yay, I made it on the early bus! When I get to my office, I settle in to read a few articles about carbon offsets before really getting to work, since I'm considering purchasing carbon offsets for some of my upcoming flights. I have to fly a lot both due to the norms of academia and the fact that most of my family, including my parents and siblings, live in Europe. Reducing the amount that I fly doesn't seem like a viable option since most of my flying is not for vacations, but I do feel concerned about the impact on the environment. I don't end up really making up my mind about it, so I resolve to ask one of my housemates who I know does research related to carbon offsetting.