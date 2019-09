All of those are very good points, however there are some nitty-gritty details that petroleum advocates say are important to keep in mind in regards to the above missives. While PAHs are definitely something to be aware of as a health hazard, the truth is that they are only found in unrefined petrolatum, an ingredient that is not sanctioned for cosmetic use by the E.U. or the FDA.Most products, like Vaseline's lip balm , for instance, go through a rigorous purification process to remove all traces of harmful chemicals. Products that have been properly refined carry zero risk of cancer, and zero risk of reproductive or developmental toxicity, according to current scientific information. If you find a petroleum jelly that is not made by a reputable brand and/or approved by a cosmetics-safety organization, then yes, there is a chance of being exposed to harmful PAHs.Adds respected holistic-health guru Andrew Weil, MD : "In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration monitors the purification of petrolatum to ensure against carcinogenic contamination. Furthermore, petroleum jelly has not been identified as a carcinogen by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration or the National Toxicology Program."As for that E.U. ban? Cosmetic chemist and cofounder of The Beauty Brains Randy Schueller says it's not all-encompassing — the E.U. states that "the classification as a carcinogen need not apply if the full refining history is known and it can be shown that the substance from which it is produced is not a carcinogen.”The origin of this particular ban, says Schueller, is that in the early 2000s, the E.U. was flooded with low-quality petroleum-jelly products — typically from Eastern European countries — that were dark yellow or brown, and did in fact contain PAHs. In an effort to protect consumers, the organization banned petrolatum for which you couldn't prove its refining process, product safety, and freedom from carcinogens.The moisturizing aspect is a bit more complicated. Schueller maintains that petrolatum is, in fact, designated as a moisturizer — an occlusive — because it holds in moisture. "Petrolatum is one of the best, if not the best, moisturizing agents," he says. "Your lips always have water in the deeper layers of skin. When your lips are chapped, the barrier is compromised and you lose water too quickly. Occlusives are good because they slow down the excessive evaporation, and allow the upper layers of skin to retain more water and be more hydrated."The Defense rests.As we said, there's no clear-cut answer. It comes down to personal choice. While there is no hard evidence or proof that petroleum jelly is in any way harmful to one's health, there is also absolutely nothing wrong with avoiding it. Basically, hydrate your lips however makes you happy and gives you peace of mind — because you are a special snowflake and you do what you want.Court is adjourned.