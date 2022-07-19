Miso isn't a picky pup, but he definitely was skeptical of being fed by a machine versus his mama. The first time I used it, I was still at home since I wanted to make sure it didn't spook him too much. You can use the app to schedule food time or manually dispense food as needed. Once he decided the scene was safe, he walked right up to the bowl and started chowing down. Later in the week, I got dinner with my boyfriend and fed Miso as we were enjoying cocktails. Using the camera function, I creeped on him as he approached the feeder. (See adorable screenshots.) As far as cleanup goes, the metal bowl easily slips out of the feeder tray, and the chamber that holds the food can easily be wiped down with a clean cloth and water.