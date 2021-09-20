Is The Furbo Dog Camera Worth The Hype? An Investigation

After trying the Furbo out for almost a full week, I have to say: It's pretty awesome. Since I adopted Miso during the pandemic and have been spending lots of time at home, I wasn't clamoring to buy it just yet. But as things open back up, I know that our "new normal" wouldn't last forever. This past trip was the first time I'd left him at home, but it likely won't be the last, and the separation anxiety (from me) was definitely real. In that sense, Furbo came through in a major way since I could still keep an eye on him and make sure he was okay.