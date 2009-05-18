Deals of the Day: Petit Bateau, Tucker, Save Fashion, Ooga Booga, and More...

New York
Petit Bateau Sample Sale
What: Petit Bateau's casual cotton staples are now yours for the taking at their spring sample sale. Find women's and children's clothing priced starting at $2! Cash only.
When: Monday, May 18, through Thursday, May 21, from 10 to 4 p.m.; and Friday, May 22, from 10 to 2 p.m.
Where: Petit Bateau Sample Sale, 131 West 33rd Street, Room 807, (between 6th and 7th avenues); no phone.
Tucker Sample Sale
What: Score sweet discounts on Gaby Basora's colorful printed tops and dresses (now up to 50% off) at her spring sample sale. Plus, get a special 25% off her exclusive Tucker Studio pieces.
When: Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20, from 9 to 7p.m.
Save Fashion Men's Week
What: This week our Save Fashion sale is giving guys a reason to open their wallets. Find amazing deals on clothing from Band of Outsiders, Rag & Bone, Bblessing, Helmut Lang, Acne, Earnest Sewn, Steven Alan, Rogues Gallery, and so much more—now at least 50% off! Plus, be sure to check back throughout the month of May as following weeks offer new designer faves!
When: Men's week lineup runs through Wednesday, May 20; store hours: Monday through Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, from 10 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, from 11 to 7 p.m.
Where: Save Fashion, 641 8th Avenue, (at 41st Street); for more info, check out savefashion.com.
Alter Spring Sale
What: Brooklyn's Alter boutique needs to make room for new summer stock. Shop additional markdowns of up to 40% their spring merch from Preloved, Cheap Monday, Rojas, and more.
When: Sale goes until it's gone
Where: Alter, 109 & 140 Franklin Street, (near Greenpoint Avenue); 718-349-0203.
Billy Reid One Trip Pass Pop-up Shop
What: The Billy Reid store is hosting a 10-day pop-up to showcase their One Trip Pass collection featuring an installation of vintage Americana ephemera and road-trip finds.
When: 10-day pop-up open through Sunday, May 24
Where: Billy Reid, 54 Bond Street, (between Bowery and Lafayette Street); 212-598-9355.
Den Sale
What: Den is turning their East Village boutique into a temporary sample sale spot with loads of past season merch for both him and her. Shop markdowns up to 80% off on Repetto, Alexander Wang, Trovata, Comme des Garçon, and more.
When: Open for the next few weeks—with new merch added each week
Where: Den, 330 East 11th Street, (between 1st and 2nd avenues); 212-475-0079.
TG-170 Sale
What: Ludlow boutique TG-170 kicks off their spring sale this week with up to 50% off their designer collections. Get first dibs on discounted McQ dresses, Alice Ritter tops, Kerrigan jumpsuits, Valentine dresses, and more.
When: Sale starts this week and is ongoing
Where: TG-170, 170 Ludlow Street, (between Stanton and Houston streets); 212-995-8660.
Owl's Lab Spring Cleaning Sale
What: Greenwich Village boutique Owl's Lab is doing a bit of spring cleaning and marking down select goods by 30%. Check out sale goods from Vena Cava, Sass & Bide, Sonia Rykiel, Myne, and more.
When: Sale is ongoing
Where: Owl's Lab, 20 East 12th Street, (between 5th Avenue and University Place); 212-633-2672.
Loomstate + Jill Platner Pop-Up
What: Loomstate and Jill Platner are teaming up for a summer pop-up offering a limited-edition line of specially created Jill Platner handmade jewels and Loomstate organic men's and women's T-shirts. Plus, stop by the shop and check out Loomstate's full line of spring dresses, denim, and more.
When: Open through the summer
Where: Loomstate + Jill Platner Pop-Up, 113 Crosby Street, (between Prince and Houston streets); 212-324-1298.
Dunderdon Sale
What: NoHo store Dunderdon has just begun their spring sale. Find 30% markdowns on their stylish jackets, dresses, and work-wear inspired separates for both men and women.
When: Now through the end of May
Where: Dunderdon, 25 Howard Street, (between Broadway and Lafayette Street); 212-226-4040.
Los Angeles
Ooga Booga Mag Launch and Spring Cleaning Sale
What: Chinatown boutique Ooga Booga is celebrating the launch of the new issue of Kingsboro Press with free drinks, snacks, and music on Tuesday night. Plus, swing by the store anytime before next weekend and enjoy 20% off select summer-ready clothing.
When: Launch party, Tuesday, May 19, from 7 to 9 p.m.; sale runs until Sunday, May 24
Where: Ooga Booga, 943 North Broadway, #203, (near W. College St.); 213-617-1105.
Temperley London Event and Sale
What: Alice Temperley's West Hollywood boutique kicks off their seasonal sale with an amazing 50% sale on her cruise '09 and spring '09 collections.
When: Sale is ongoing
Where: Temperley London, 8452 Melrose Place, (between N. Alfred Street and N. Croft Avenue); 323-782-8000.
Apartment Number 9 Loomstate Pop-up
What: Fresh off the heels of their Trovata pop-up, Apartment Number 9 is converting their Beverly Hills outpost into a Loomstate pop-up. Designed like a classic surf shop, check out Loomstate's organic T-shirts, beach-ready apparel, and more.
When: Now open
Where: Loomstate Pop-up at Apartment Number 9, 9877 South Santa Monica Boulevard, (between Charleville Boulevard and South Lasky Drive); 310-785-9001.
Salt Boutique Sale
What: Abbot Kinney's Salt boutique is marking down their pretty spring goods by up to 50% off. Ladies, get early dibs on sale dresses, tops, pants, and accessories from Zero + Maria Cornejo, Hache, Beatriz, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Salt, 1138 1/2 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, (at San Juan Avenue); 310-452-1154.
Foley & Corinna Spring Sale
What: Melrose fave Foley & Corinna is taking up to 30% off select dresses and bags—including their coveted City totes, Jet-Setter bags, and more.
When: Now until it's gone
Where: Foley & Corinna, 8117 Melrose Avenue, (between N. Kilkea Drive and N. Crescent Heights Boulevard); 323-944-0169.
3.1 Phillip Lim Resort Sale
What: Swing by Phillip Lim's West Hollywood boutique for a special sale on his resort '08 collection. Ladies, shop up to 40% off his floral dresses, silk khaki trench coats, fitted skirts, and more.
When: Sale is ongoing
Where: 3.1 Phillip Lim, 631 North Robertson Boulevard, (between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard); West Hollywood; 310-358-1988.
Online
Lutz & Patmos Online Sale
What: Lutz & Patmos are offering a 50% discount on their luxe basics at their e-boutique. Log on for cheap steals on their soft knits, dresses, blouses, and more. Promo code: FINALSALE50
When: Now through Sunday, July 5
Where: Shop online at lutzandpatmos.com
