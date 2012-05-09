Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Shop For Mom (And For You!) At These Two Can't-Miss Sales
Lisa Dionisio
May 9, 2012
New York
Badda-Bing! Score Pretty Gems At The Bing Bang Holiday Sample Sale
Lisa Dionisio
Dec 19, 2011
New York
Leave Work Early Tomorrow: The Rachel Comey Sample Sale Is On!
Lisa Dionisio
Dec 14, 2011
New York
Bling Wars: Battle Of The NYC Jewelry Sample Sales
Jewelry junkies, listen up! Prepare for a full out bargain bauble battle with four amazing NYC jewelry sample sales happening in the next few days. No
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Sale Smorgasbord: Vena Cava, DANNIJO, Steven Alan, And More...
People often say you can never have too much of a good thing, but when that good thing is slew of sample sales happening at the same time, it can cause
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
The OTTE Sample Sale Is Offering Haute Merch At Up To 85% Off
Prepare to call in sick this week with so many NYC sample sales you can't miss. One sale to mark on your agenda: the annual OTTE sample sale. The NYC
by
Lisa Dionisio
Los Angeles
Secret Sale: Hit Up Madewell's Denim After Dark Event
Head to Costa Mesa this Thursday night and stock up on all your fall denim needs, cuz Madewell is hosting another one of their rad Denim After Dark
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
No Tricks, Just Major Treats At The Big MCM NYC Sample Sale!
While others may have last-minute costumes and Halloween ragers on the brain, we know what's really important: discounted handbags. Make that discounted
by
Lisa Dionisio
Nails
3 More DIY Nail Art Designs To Try!
So, you've mastered our last batch of 3 easy nail art designs, and are looking for some after-dinner activities to try tonight in front of the TV. We've
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Betsey Johnson Is Bringing The Heat With A Killer Sample Sale
Designer Betsey Johnson is adding a little heat to our fall/winter wardrobes with her sexy ready-to-wear and cheeky accessories. Swing by her midtown
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Sale Reminder: Missoni For Target Hits Stores Tomorrow
Just a friendly reminder: Missoni For Target launches tomorrow. If you weren't able to check out their crazy midtown pop-up during the FNO madness, make
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
FNO Sale: Olivia Harris by Joy Gryson Buy 1, Get 1 Free Sale
We know you're probably in the midst of planning your big Fashion's Night Out 2011 schedule, but here's one more to add to your list. If you're looking
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Last Chance To Snag Deals At Barneys Warehouse Sale
If you haven't hit it up the Barneys Warehouse Sale yet, there's still time to score big deals at up to 75% off. They've extended the sale and offered
by
Lisa Dionisio
Shopping
Creatures Of Comfort Bids Farewell To Summer With Last Chance Sales
Bi-coastal favorite Creatures of Comfort is saying farewell to summer with new markdowns on their still-amazing end-of-season sale stock. It's your last
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Save Big At Scoop's Awesome Closet-Cleaning Sale: Now 80% Off!
Head on over to Scoop's West Village location and shop their big closet-clearing sale for both men and women. Enjoy up to 80% off fab frocks, denim,
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Get Grand Vintage Pieces For A Steal At The Soho Grand Tomorrow!
Who doesn't love a bargain? Well, that's exactly what you'll get when you swing by the one-day-only La Vie Ann Rose Vintage sale—where over half of the
by
Lisa Dionisio
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Foley & Corinna Online Summer Sale
Amp up your fall wardrobe with glam finds from Foley & Corinna. Their online boutique is hosting a special sale on their chic totes, hobos, clutches, and
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Mary Ping Slow And Steady Wins The Race Sample Sale
A hurricane isn't going to stop Slow and Steady Wins The Race. Say goodbye to August with new favorites for fall, and head downtown to Tribeca tomorrow
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Trust God, Trust Us: This Is One Sample Sale You Can't Miss
Brooklyn mainstay In God We Trust hosts another one of their can't-miss sample sales this weekend. While others may be pounding the pavement for the
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Bird Says Bye, Bye To Summer With Their Big 4-Day Sample Sale
Fly on over to Brooklyn for Bird's big summer warehouse sale. The Park Slope location is hosting their end-of-season bash with up to 75% off women's,
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Honor Sample Sale
Treat yourself to a little luxe and loveliness with pieces from Honor's spring '11 collection. Designer Giovanna Randall's old-Hollywood-glam-inspired
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Gargyle And Project No. 8 Summer Sample Sales
Save time and money and enjoy a sample sale two-for-one as adjacent boutiques Gargyle and Project No. 8 host their summer blowouts. Score up to 90% off
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Make A Mad Dash For DANNIJO's 2-Hour Sample Sale Tomorrow!
Skip happy-hour cocktails tomorrow and get ready to run...the DANNIJO jewelry sample sale is happening and it's only two hours long! Make a mad dash for
by
Lisa Dionisio
Los Angeles
Kick Up Your Heels: Esquivel Shoes Are A Steal At This Summer Sam...
Looking to upgrade your fall shoe options? Then you won't want to miss the Esquivel Shoes sample sale going on now. The L.A.-based label is discounting
by
Lisa Dionisio
Shopping
NYC Hot Sale: JF & SON's Big Sale
We're officially halfway through August, but there's still plenty of summer left. Make the most of it with a new killer wardrobe from JF & SON. They're
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
NYC Hot Sale: LF Soho Summer Sale
Soho boutique LF's big once-a-year sale kicks off today. Head into the weekend with sweet deals on all their spring/summer merch—now 60% off. Think cute
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Like Blake's Style? Shop The Realm Boutique End-Of-Season Sale
Looking to turn up the heat on your summer/fall wardrobe? Then check out Soho boutique Realm's end-of-season sale. The downtown shop, frequented by
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
NYC Hot Sale: threeASFOUR and SALVOR Sample Sale
Swing by the new Salvor Shop and reap the rewards of a joint Salvor Projects and threeASFOUR sample sale. The entire Salvor Shop is on sale at 40% off
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
Score Designer Bargains At The "Bergdorf's Of Thrift Shops" Big S...
Head uptown and put your shopping habits to good use. Memorial Sloan-Kettering hosts their annual Thrift Shop sale featuring discounted designer clothing,
by
Lisa Dionisio
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Lauren Merkin Summer Sample Sale
Need an outfit pick-me-up? How about chic purse or clutch that's up to 70% off? Shop gorgeous bags and accessories at Lauren Merkin's big summer sample
by
Lisa Dionisio
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted