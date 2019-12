How This Philanthropic Granola Guru Finds Her Power

Michele Liddle founded Perfect Granola — a packaged granola brand — right in her own kitchen. But the company is about more than grocery store staples: Liddle shares 5% of all her profits with homeless shelters, outreach centers and food banks, and adamantly employs at–risk youth in the hopes of finding ways to break the the poverty cycle that causes hunger. Recently, her work earned her a slot as a finalist in Stacy's Rise Project — a program that provides grants and mentorship to female entrepreneurs in the food and drink space. Here's how Liddle finds her power...