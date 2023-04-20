I’m really sick of staring at my face. I know, it’s an odd thing to say as a beauty writer but it’s the perfect way to introduce Peace Out Skincare; so named because they aim to help you "make peace with your skin".
Now available at Sephora and Ulta Beauty, it was founder Enrico Frezza’s own struggles with severe adult acne that inspired the brand. Frustrated by the lack of fast-acting, easy-to-use solutions, an experiment led to a prototype: Acne Dots, the brand’s first product. This concern-first approach underpins the entire brand, which is all about simplifying beauty routines with easy, one-step solutions for common skin gripes.
Like other cult brands The Ordinary and The Inkey List, Peace Out is hot on transparency and accessibility – two things the skincare industry isn’t often known for. As an ethos, this has earned the brand (which went viral on TikTok in 2020) a dedicated following, with the #peaceoutskincare tag currently boasting a staggering 10 million views.
Personally, my relationship with my skin is love/hate at best, especially after a year of staring at it for too long: popping spots I know I shouldn't and anxiously charting new fine lines and worry wrinkles. Coupled with the fact that I am a certified Lazy Girl™ when it comes to skincare, Peace Out's promise to do it all with one product really appeals. Extra points: all Peace Out products are PETA-certified, cruelty-free, and clean, meaning they’re free from sulfates, parabens, and other toxic ingredients.
The range is simple. Users start with an exfoliating cleansing balm and daily serum to prep skin for the day and help prevent acne. Then there's a range of patches, strips, and pads, depending on what you want to target. A retinol eye stick completes the lineup. I like that every Peace Out product is suitable for all skin types and inclusive of all ages. It may not be the cheapest (rivals The Ordinary and The Inkey List have the lower end of the market cornered), but with prices ranging from $19 to $34, it's definitely not the most expensive either.
So, is Peace Out Skincare worth all the hype? In the spirit of finding out whether it truly will help me be "at peace" with my skin, I tried out $200 worth of products. As a beauty writer still trying to figure out my skin, here are my honest thoughts.
