After my satisfaction with the shampoo, I had high expectations for the hair mask. I experimented with dying my hair senior year and instantly regretted the prolonged damage. My hair has felt dry since then, so I recently decided to switch to hair masks for conditioners in my wash-day routine. The hair mask I was previously using worked well, but the formula was too thick for my liking. I would go through the product quickly, only washing my hair once a week.My hope in trying Pattern’s mask was that I’d find a more practical alternative that was easy to incorporate into my wash-day routine. I wanted something that was easy to apply to my hair and was effortless to wash out. The first thing that came to my mind as I placed the Treatment Mask in the palm of my hands was how translucent the formula was. The main ingredient is rice protein, and the product looked exactly like that: the rice water that my mom used to pour over my head as a kid. It is a traditional home remedy that ensured my curls grow healthily despite the scorching rays of the Florida sun beaming down on my head — and it’s a practice that goes back over millennia. In fact, researchers found that people were using fermented rice water to strengthen their hair in ancient Japan.Instantly falling in love with how a little went a long way, I enjoyed how the product didn’t feel heavy. Usually, a generous dollop of my previous hair mask would make my hair feel too congealed and was difficult to thoroughly rinse out. However, after letting the Pattern mask sit in my hair for about 10 minutes, I found it washed out like a piece of cake as I combed out my knots. My hair felt like silk as I ran my fingers through damp spirals that smelled like soft remnants of citrus.