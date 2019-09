It's the same with hair growth. We have a tendency to keep track of every centimeter, performing length checks like clockwork, in hopes that the vitamins or scalp massages we've been doing are working. When that fails, we turn to Dr. Google for at-home remedies. During one recent YouTube binge — where we watched people smear banana and eggs on their scalps on the quest for lengthy strands — we came upon a kitchen concoction that's praised for speeding up hair growth: rice water. Once we watched three or four bloggers with waist-length hair talk about the magic of fermented rice water, we had to wonder: Is this stuff legit?