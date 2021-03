How Rice Water Can Make Hair Shinier, Healthier & Fuller

The practice of using rice water as a hair treatment is by no means new. Researchers track the beauty ritual back to ancient Japan, when court ladies living during the Heian period would saturate their hair in fermented rice water (also called Yu-Su-Ru) to stimulate growth. The process has resurfaced on YouTube, with influencers and bloggers steeping rice water for up to three days to ferment it at home. After the rice has soaked, it's strained from the water and the liquid is used to saturate the hair as a rinse-out or leave-in treatment.