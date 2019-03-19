Story from Hair

7 Hairstyles That Make Growing Out A Bob Easy

aimee simeon
Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage.
With textured lobs and chin length bobs flooding our Instagram feeds lately, it's no wonder more and more of us are deciding to go for the chop. But even though shorter hairstyles are in vogue at the moment, there might be times when you look in the mirror and pine for your longer lengths. What comes next — the decision to grow out your strands — is often referred to as the "awkward phase," when your hair is hard to style and far from the length you're after.
It's also the point where you might revert back to a short cut as your patience runs thin. But if you're going strong, and still growing out your hair, there are a handful of mid-length styles that make the hump easy (and stylish) to get over. To help you out of your style rut, we rounded up some of our favourite looks for mid-length strands, ahead.
Advertisement
1 of 7
Margot Robbie, one of our forever hair crushes, makes half-up hair look instantly more chic by accessorising with a velvet ribbon.
Related Stories
Beer, Eggs, Vinegar: We Tried 5 Natural Hair Masks
How Probiotic Products Could Transform Your Hair
Julia Roberts Just Got The Dreamiest Haircut
2 of 7
Pressed on time? A chic bun will save the day. Getting your hair into a top knot might be a struggle at this length, but a low one (as seen on Tessa Thompson) is simple to achieve.
Advertisement
3 of 7
If you want to keep the front layers of your hair out of your face, pull them back into teeny cornrows like Lacy Redway did on Tamera Mowry. You can add metallic clips or accessories to your strands to dress up your look for special occasions, too.
4 of 7
When we think of double buns, we typically think of the space bun look, but this is like its older, more sophisticated sibling. All you need to do is roll your hair into two vertical knots and secure. (Bonus points for the chic hair pins.)
5 of 7
You can't go wrong with flat iron waves — especially on mid-length strands. Vernon François created sexy bends in Laura Harrier's hair, which is a simple way to style a grown out bob.
6 of 7
Ponytails don't have to be long and cascading down your back to be cute. You can tie your blunt strands into a slick centre-parted tail that'll turn heads — in the best way.
7 of 7
Wearing your hair down may be routine for some, but it can also feel boring at times. You can switch up shoulder-length hair by adding braids into the mix. This crown braid is as simple as pinning up two plaits and leaving a few loose pieces of hair out to frame your face.
Advertisement