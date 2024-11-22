Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a patient care technician who makes $28,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on 20 boxes of cake mix.
Occupation: Patient care technician
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 23
Location: Michigan
Salary: $28,000
Assets: Checking: $805; savings: $17,943.04; investments: $44,983.83; retirement: $24,331.67
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (Biweekly): $750 from job; ~$280/week from tutoring on the side
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Monthly Housing Costs: $0 — I’m fortunate to be living at home with my parents rent free!
Monthly Loan Payments: $0
All Other Monthly Expenses:
iCloud Storage: $2.99
Phone: $25
ClassPass: $59
Annual Expenses
Amazon Prime: $139 (I share this with my family, and in return, my brother covers our Apple Music subscription).
Yes, there was a strong expectation for me to pursue higher education. My parents are first-generation immigrants from China, and for them, education was the key to a better life. My dad grew up in rural China with illiterate parents and very few resources. He earned a college degree in China, then came to the US for his master’s and PhD. Because of their experiences, my parents deeply valued education and made it a priority to save for my and my brother’s college education. We both attended state colleges and were fortunate to graduate debt free. My parents also covered our living expenses and gave me an allowance for groceries and other needs during college. Being able to graduate without debt is one of the greatest privileges my parents have given me.
Day One: Sunday
9 a.m. — I wake up craving a hearty bean salad I’ve been seeing all over social media. After finding a recipe on Pinterest, I head to Aldi to grab the ingredients. My mom usually takes care of the grocery shopping and cooking, but I like to chip in by trying out dishes from different cuisines to introduce my parents to new flavors. Aldi didn’t have everything I needed, but I picked up some other essentials (mostly snacks). Honorable mentions: ginger shots, freeze-dried apples, dark chocolate-covered cashews, honey goat cheese, and fig crackers ($33.40). I stop by another grocery store for the last few ingredients ($9.84). Not hungry yet, I prep the salad and let it marinate while I get some work done. I’m currently applying to medical school and preparing for a few upcoming interviews. $43.24
12 p.m. — It’s finally time to dig into the bean salad that’s been marinating in the fridge. It’s packed with chickpeas, kidney beans, cannellini beans, tomatoes, cucumber, celery, corn, and basil, all tossed in a super simple olive oil, lemon juice, and Italian seasoning dressing. Honestly, it’s even better than I expected — so refreshing and light, especially on a hot day. The best part? My parents love it too! I paired mine with a little charcuterie spread: honey goat cheese, prosciutto, fig crackers, and dark chocolate-covered cashews. Perfection.
2 p.m. — I’m off to tutoring! I’ve been doing it on the side for years, and I love it. Not only is it a great way to earn extra cash, but it’s also incredibly rewarding to watch my students’ progress and confidence grow over time.
3:30 p.m. — I’m back home from tutoring and feeling a bit hungry, so I put together a bowl of fruit — blueberries, raspberries, and grapes — and head upstairs to prep for my interview.
5:30 p.m. — Dinner is served! My mom is an amazing cook, and now that she’s retired, she loves to spoil us with delicious meals. Tonight’s menu is hotpot, filled with all my favorites — beef, tofu, fish cakes, and enoki mushrooms. I whip up a simple sesame dipping sauce to go with it.
7 p.m. — After relaxing for a bit and spending some time with my dog, I’m back to tutoring. I haven’t seen this student in a while, so it was nice to catch up. Since the school year just started, we focused on organizing and preparing for his upcoming assignments and tests.
7:30 p.m. — I’m done with tutoring and head straight to Target because my mom and I made a last-minute decision to ship homemade mooncakes to my best friend, K., and my boyfriend, A. My mom is known for her flaky swirl mooncakes, which are intricate and not your traditional kind. She even makes her own fillings from scratch — red bean, taro, black sesame, and meat — and they’re amazing. Mooncakes happen to be K.’s favorite dessert, but since she can’t come home this year, we’re sending them to her! My mom has already made over 80 mooncakes this weekend for friends, but she’s making a special batch for K. and A. At Target, I grab two shipping boxes, but I can’t help wandering into the snack and Halloween aisles. I spot Haribo Smurf Gummies, which were my favorite candy during a trip to Paris last summer, and a limited-edition cinnamon toast Kit Kat. Naturally, I can’t resist and toss them in my cart ($8.29). After a quick checkout, I head home before the temptation to buy more kicks in. $8.29
8:30 p.m. — While my mom is baking her mooncakes, I buy shipping labels online ($13.65). We chat about our weekend, and she shares the compliments she’s been receiving about her mooncakes. We also have a blast with the Theragun my brother bought my parents, laughing hysterically as we take turns using it. Since my close friend I.’s birthday is coming up this week, I decide to bake some cookies. I’m known for my amazing homemade cookies, and though I usually have frozen dough, I’m out this time. I use Aldi’s chocolate chip almond brittle dough, which turns out delicious, especially with a sprinkle of flaky salt. I also find three pieces of my white chocolate cranberry shortbread cookies, which I’ll add to her birthday treat box. $13.65
10 p.m. — Once the cookies are done baking, I grab one for taste testing and head upstairs. I’m in the middle of reading a book and enjoying my cookie when my boyfriend A. FaceTimes me. We started dating at the end of high school and have been in a long-distance relationship ever since, as we went to different colleges and he moved out of state for his job after graduation. We chat about everything and nothing for a couple of hours while I snack on the Haribo Smurfs; unfortunately, they’re not quite as good as they were in Europe.
12 a.m. — I get ready for bed and scroll through social media for a bit. I fall asleep soon after to the soothing snores of my dog.
Daily Total: $65.18
Day Two: Monday
8:30 a.m. — I drag myself out of bed for a cycling class. I’ve been consistently working out the past few months and love how it makes me feel, but this morning I’m especially groggy and unmotivated. Unfortunately, ClassPass charges a hefty fee for late cancellations, and since I’m not about to waste money, I get ready and head out.
9:30 a.m. — I make it to my cycling class, but I start feeling incredibly nauseous on the way there. I rarely get nauseous, but I suspect it’s due to my period. I decide to take it easy and push through the class. Despite the discomfort, I end up doing well and feel much better afterward.
10:45 a.m. — On my way home, I stop at Starbucks for a honey citrus mint tea, hoping to soothe my sore throat, which has been bothering me for the past two days (just to mention, I did mask when I was in public settings and tutoring this week. It was just a sore throat and I had no other symptoms so I didn’t feel the need to stay in). I want to make sure it doesn’t get worse before my interview on Wednesday. Since I reloaded my Starbucks wallet earlier this month, it feels like my tea is free (it would have cost $4.51). The Starbucks is inside a grocery store, and I remember my mom mentioning last night that she put back some flowers while grocery shopping. I decide to check out the floral section and find a beautiful bouquet that I know she’ll love. $5
11 a.m. — I surprise my mom with the flowers, and she loves them! We then package the mooncakes into the boxes and seal them. K.’s box includes Asian gummy snacks, while A.’s box has some of the cookies I baked last night. I head to UPS to drop off the packages.
11:30 a.m. — When I get back home, I’m starving and craving something warm, so I decide to make myself some Shin ramen. It’s definitely not the healthiest option, but I balance it out with some bean salad. While I’m eating, I check my email and am thrilled to find another interview invite! As a reapplicant who received no interviews last year, this is huge for me. I text all my family and friends the good news and chat with my mom about it. Afterward, I water my garden (which includes tomatoes, bell peppers, and raspberries), take a shower, and get some work done.
3 p.m. — Welp, I ended up taking a 30-minute nap with my dog. Now that I’m up, I get ready for tutoring this evening. I’m a bit hungry, so I serve myself another bowl of bean salad. It’s so easy, delicious, and filling — I’ll definitely make it again. I spend some time playing with my dog, brushing her, and cleaning her ears. She has an ear infection in one ear, so I have been religiously applying her ointment.
5 p.m. — I’m tutoring again. I’m happy the school year has started, as it means I can begin tutoring more regularly. It’s a beautiful evening, so we decide to have our session on the deck. Today, we’re focusing on transformations, specifically rotations and translations.
6:30 p.m. — After tutoring, I head straight home because I’m starving. My mom prepared a delicious spread, including stir-fry shrimp, spicy eggplant, and a tofu dish. I quickly dig in while watching YouTube (my parents had already eaten earlier). For dessert, I decide to be good and make myself a cup of hot lemon honey water to soothe my throat instead.
7:30 p.m. — After dinner, I go on a walk with my mom and dog to enjoy the beautiful evening. My dad joins us halfway, and we have a nice walk around the neighborhood. We chat about my upcoming interview, politics, and our dog, who we all adore.
8 p.m. — After our walk, I stay downstairs and chat with my parents. I’m currently debating quitting my job, where I’ve been working for over two years. Although I’ve been on a night-shift schedule (two 12-hour shifts per week), management has recently been assigning me eight-hour evening shifts and primarily weekends, especially since two night techs recently left. I’ve talked to them multiple times about this with no solution, and when I saw my schedule for next month, I was disappointed to find it a mess once again. I initially planned to work through the year to save money before medical school, but now I’m considering quitting mid-October, around the time I should hear back from the schools I’ve interviewed at. I’d prefer to take a fun part-time job at a coffee shop and focus on tutoring, but I’ll definitely miss my coworkers.
10 p.m. — I read that probiotics can help prevent and regulate ear infections, especially in dogs who are prone to recurrent issues. After doing some research, I end up ordering probiotic supplements for my dog. She’s turning 7 in two months, and I find myself increasingly worried about her health as she gets older. While my parents primarily cover her costs (food, vet visits, etc.), I like to contribute by buying her supplements, treats, and toys. After placing the order, I feel a pang of sadness thinking about her aging, so I spend some extra time cuddling and playing with her. $36.10
11 p.m. — I end up watching a movie with my dog while sipping another cup of hot honey lemon water. I call A., and we catch up and discuss planning our next visit. Afterward, I get ready for bed, scroll through social media for a bit, and then fall asleep.
Daily Total: $41.10
Day Three: Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — I have another cycling class at 9:30 a.m. this morning, so I pull myself out of bed and start getting ready. My throat is still bothering me, so I make a travel mug of honey lemon water to take with me.
10:30 a.m. — I’m done with cycling, and today’s class went WAY better than yesterday. The music was 2010’s pop hits, which made for a fun throwback playlist. Now I’m on my way to I.’s house to drop off her birthday present and the cookies I baked for her.
10:45 a.m. — I made it to I.’s house, and she was completely surprised and thrilled with her birthday gift. Since K. and I are both going to be a maid of honor at her wedding, we decided to splurge on a Tiffany’s necklace as a combined birthday and wedding present. She absolutely loved it! We chatted for a while about her birthday plans and all the excitement around the upcoming wedding.
11:15 a.m. — Since my throat is still bothering me and my interview is tomorrow, I decide to swing by the grocery store to pick up some tea and soup. While I love making homemade soups, canned soup is a great lazy option when I need something quick. I also grab Yogi Throat Comfort tea, hoping it will help soothe my throat before the big day. $15.74
11:30 a.m. — First meal of the day! I heat up a can of chicken noodle soup and pair it with some club crackers for an easy, comforting lunch. To balance it out, I snack on raspberries and blueberries. My drinks today include a chocolate protein shake, a cup of Throat Comfort tea, and plenty of water. The tea has an odd sweet aftertaste that I’m not a fan of, but since it’s helping my throat, I can’t complain too much.
12:30 p.m. — I almost forget about a Zoom meeting I have for the food pantry I volunteer at — thank goodness for Google Calendar! I quickly hop on, and we discuss future marketing plans, including strategies to recruit more volunteers and manage social media. I’m really passionate about health equity and fighting food insecurity, and I’ve been volunteering at food pantries for years. Since moving back home after college, I’ve become actively involved in my local pantry and have had the chance to create initiatives to meet local needs, like birthday boxes that provide all the supplies for kids to celebrate their birthdays.
1:30 p.m. — The meeting wraps up, and now I’m off to shower and get some work done.
3:30 p.m. — I’m feeling hungry so I head downstairs in search of something to hold me over until dinner. I end up making rice porridge with salty pickled vegetables and pair it with another cup of Throat Comfort tea — it turns out to be a really comforting meal. Mid meal, I get an email from my supervisor announcing a 2x incentive for picking up shifts next month! I quickly schedule myself for a few extra shifts, but now I’m back to debating when to quit.
5 p.m. — I have dinner plans with a friend at 6 p.m., so I start getting ready. While I’m getting ready, K. FaceTimes me to let me know the mooncakes arrived. Unfortunately, they got smashed in transit, but she’s still happy with them and enjoys the taste. We chat the entire time as I finish getting ready and head to the restaurant.
6 p.m. — I’m getting dinner with my friend S., who is a good high school friend of both A and me. We try a new Chinese restaurant that specializes in mala tang and mala stir-fry. The fun part is choosing our ingredients, spice level, and cooking method. The cost is based on weight, and I add a can of Coke to my meal. S. and I chat about everything and anything for the next two hours. $17.52
8:30 p.m. — I’m back home and immediately change into my comfortable inside clothes. I turn on Dancing with the Stars while I respond to some texts and emails. I’ve never watched the show before, but I’ve been seeing Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold all over my social media, so I wanted to tune in!
10 p.m. — It’s an early night for me because my interview is tomorrow morning. I take two melatonin gummies and get ready for bed. I wind down with my book, The Midnight Library, which I’m really enjoying so far.
Daily Total: $33.26
Day Four: Wednesday
7 a.m. — Rise and shine! I have a medical school interview at 8:30 a.m., so I quickly get ready and eat breakfast. While I’m at it, I brush my dog’s teeth, too. Of course, I steep another cup of throat comfort tea — my throat is feeling better, but still not 100%.
11 a.m. — I’m done with my interview! I have another 30-minute one later this evening, but so far, everything went well. When I go downstairs, I find the table set with five amazing dishes made by my mom: braised duck, tofu, two vegetable stir-fries, and edamame with shrimp. The duck is definitely my favorite. I finish watching Dancing with the Stars as I eat. Rylee and Stephen are amazing!
12 p.m. — I continue reading my book in bed and eventually fall asleep with my dog curled up next to me.
2:30 p.m. — I take my dog out for a walk, but it’s too hot for her. As soon as she’s done with her business, she darts back toward home. Still feeling tired from my nap, I make myself a matcha latte — my favorite! I prepare for tutoring later tonight by creating a practice test and squeeze in some more reading.
4:15 p.m. — It’s almost time for the final part of my interview: a 1-on-1 with a medical student. I get dressed in my professional attire again and touch up my makeup.
5:15 p.m. — I’m officially done with my interview! I think it went really well — we had a great conversation, and she answered all my questions. Hoping for good news in a month. I quickly change into comfortable clothes and head downstairs for dinner.
5:30 p.m. — Before I eat, I prepare my dog’s dinner. The probiotics I ordered earlier in the week finally arrived, and I’m excited to see if they make a difference in her health. My dinner is leftovers from lunch, but they’re still incredibly delicious. As I eat, I chat with my parents about how my interview went and their upcoming travel plans.
6:30 p.m. — After eating and taking my dog out, it’s time to get ready for tutoring. I print the practice test I created earlier and head out the door.
8:45 p.m. — I’m back home and ready to relax. I pour myself a glass of wine and head upstairs to shower and change into my PJs. I had originally planned to do my gel nails, but I decide to cuddle with my dog instead and watch YouTube.
10 p.m. — I’m quite hungry, so I head downstairs and heat up a can of soup I bought: Amy’s Kitchen Golden Lentil. It is SO delicious! I love Indian food, and this really hits the spot. I pair it with a side of cheese and crackers and head back upstairs feeling satisfied.
11 p.m. — A. calls me, and we chat about our days. As we talk, I find myself online shopping on Old Navy because I suddenly want new fall clothes. Fall is my favorite season, and it’s just around the corner, so I’m very excited! Typically, I’m not an impulsive shopper — I usually deliberate over my cart for a week before buying — but for some reason, I end up checking out. To be fair, I got repeats of a couple of items to try different sizes and will return the ones that don’t fit. $217.19
12:30 a.m. — It’s way past my bedtime, oops! I say goodnight to A. and quickly get ready for bed. Before I know it, I’m sound asleep.
Daily Total: $217.19
Day Five: Thursday
7:30 a.m. — Early wake-up again, but this time it’s for a workout class at Pure Barre. I feel well rested and take my time getting ready. Last night, during my social media scrolling, I fell down a rabbit hole with matchatok. Feeling inspired, I make myself a small matcha latte, drink it quickly, and head out the door.
9:20 a.m. — Pure Barre never fails to humble me. I started working out consistently two months ago, and my goal has been to increase my strength. I’m definitely noticing a difference with the classes, but no matter how much progress I make, each class still leaves me trembling.
10 a.m. — On the way back home, I stop by the grocery store to prep meals for the next three nights of work. My mom usually helps with meal prep because she’s the best, but after making mooncakes all weekend, she definitely deserves a break — and I love cooking! I’m craving roasted vegetables, so I grab bell peppers, zucchini, and broccoli. For protein, I pick up some chicken sausage. I also treat myself to a pre-packaged charcuterie and some energy drinks. While there, I notice boxed cake mixes are on sale, so I grab 20 boxes to make and donate more birthday boxes for the food pantry. I typically donate around $100 a month in supplies, so I always stockpile during sales to make the most of it. $42.82
10:30 a.m. — I’m home! Since I’m not very hungry, I make a yogurt parfait with Greek yogurt, granola, blueberries, cashews, and a drizzle of honey, paired with a chocolate protein shake. After eating, I head upstairs to stretch and end up calling K. Once the call wraps up, I shower and change into something comfortable.
11:30 a.m. — I was planning on volunteering at the food pantry today, but since I have work later tonight, I won’t be able to make it in. I’ll definitely go next week though. Instead, I decide to indulge in some self-care by coloring. Last year, I bought the cutest coloring books and alcohol markers, and it’s incredibly satisfying and fun. I work on a page while starting The Golden Bachelorette, which has been all over my social media lately.
12:30 p.m. — I’m getting hungry, so I preheat the oven and start prepping all my vegetables for a sheet pan recipe. Unfortunately, a carrot slips, and I end up slicing my finger. I hold pressure and clean it up, dressing it once it stops bleeding — just a minor hurdle. I season and toss the vegetables in olive oil, then pop them in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. While they cook, I blow dry my hair and brush my dog’s fur and teeth. After 20 minutes, I add the chicken sausage, rotate the tray, and put it back in for another 15 minutes. While that’s cooking, I heat up a pre-cooked rice package to round out the meal.
1:30 p.m. — The food is finally done! I assemble some bowls for myself and my parents, and any leftovers will be used for my meals at work. It’s a simple dish, but it really hits the spot. The apple gouda chicken sausage adds a savory sweetness that I love.
2 p.m. — Nap time: I take out my contacts and brush my teeth. When I’m starting a stretch of shifts, I like to take a nap before work since the first night shift is always tough to get through. I turn on my white noise and fan, then pass out.
4 p.m. — I’m awake! I get up and start getting ready for work, doing my skincare, makeup, and changing into scrubs. Then I head downstairs to eat. I’m still pretty full from the late lunch, but since I know I won’t be able to eat again until much later, I have a bowl of beef soup that my mom prepared.
6 p.m. — Off to work. I call K. again, and we chat about our jobs as I drive.
7 p.m. — I’m at work: It’s a full unit tonight, and based on the report, day shift had a busy day. I like to start my shifts by stocking all the rooms so I can introduce myself to new patients and avoid disturbing them while they’re sleeping. My main responsibilities include stocking supplies, turning patients, bathing them, and helping the nurses with anything they need.
3 a.m. — This night has been pretty uneventful. We moved a patient to the floor at 11 p.m., and aside from a couple of call lights here and there, I’ve managed to get some work done: preparing for my next interview, designing social media posts for the food pantry, chatting with the nurses, and scrolling on my phone. I snacked on blueberries earlier, but now I’m hungry for a meal, so I take my break. My unit gives us an hour for breaks during night shifts, and while some nurses like to nap, I prefer to take my time eating and reading. For lunch, I packed my chicken sausage and roasted vegetables over rice, along with an energy drink and chocolate-covered cashews.
7:30 a.m. — I’m headed home! Overall, it was a very uneventful shift for me, but things got a bit busy around 6 a.m. when one patient went into ventricular tachycardia and another’s groin site re-bled.
8 a.m. — I get home, shower and get ready for bed. Before settling down, I wash my Tupperware, start the laundry, and cuddle with my dog. After a quick scroll on my phone, I turn on my white noise and heated blanket. Ahhhhhh!
Daily Total: $42.82
Day Six: Friday
3:30 p.m. — Good morning! The new day begins, and my dog greets me as if she knows exactly when I wake up. We cuddle for a bit while I catch up on the text messages I received while I was sleeping.
4 p.m. — I peel myself out of bed and get ready, but my mom calls me downstairs, announcing dinner is ready (my parents eat very early), so I waddle down in my PJs. Tonight’s feast includes chicken and lamb skewers, a vegetable stir-fry, and pickled cucumbers paired with brown rice. I chat with my parents about my future travel plans that I hope to pursue once I’m accepted into medical school.
5 p.m. — I head upstairs to finish getting ready for work. I brew myself a mug of vanilla chai that I bought earlier this week, adding milk and sweetener. It’s my first time trying this tea, and it’s tasty! I think next time I’ll brew it in hot milk for a creamier texture.
6 p.m. — Before leaving for work, I whip up a matcha latte to take with me. I don’t usually drink coffee since I’m not a fan, but I’ve recently been getting into teas. After saying goodbye to my parents and my dog, I head out, singing along to music to pump myself up for the shift ahead.
7 p.m. — I’m at work. I called K. and I. briefly toward the end of my drive to chat about the upcoming wedding. Since all my patients are the same as last night, I dive right into my rounds to stock the carts.
11 p.m. — The shift has been incredibly uneventful, so I find myself online shopping for a pair of knee-high boots while also working on my laptop, preparing for my upcoming interview and writing this Money Diary. I have one more shift tomorrow night before I’m off for a couple of days. I also remember I’m tutoring two students Sunday evening, so I make a note to prepare my materials for both of them.
1 a.m. — I spoke too soon... One of our patients is completely delirious, and it’s only gotten worse now that he’s waking up. He’s incredibly fidgety, which has caused him to pull out multiple lines. I end up spending over an hour in the room with the nurse and doctors, trying to get him to stop moving so we can re-suture the lines we can salvage. In the process, we end up giving him a full bath because he’s covered in blood and poop.
3 a.m. — It’s time for a well-deserved break/meal. My mom helped me pack my meal but she forgot to include the rice so it’s just vegetables and sasuage, haha. I head downstairs to pick up a snack from the cafeteria and decide on a bag of Lay’s barbecue chips. I split my energy drink with a nurse and we chat. $1.49
7:30 a.m. — End of my shift, and I’m ready to go home. It’s Saturday, so I order McDonald’s breakfast for my parents. Despite their financial situation improving over the years, they’re still very frugal and rarely eat out unless I treat them. I started buying them breakfast on the weekends I work, and I’ve uncovered their love for McDonald’s McGriddles. They’ve given me so much, so this is a small token of my appreciation. $14.70
8 a.m. — I’m home and give my parents their breakfast; their smiles make me so happy! I say hello to my adorable dog before heading upstairs to shower and get ready for bed. I end up scrolling on my phone for a bit too long, but eventually, I put it away and fall asleep.
Daily Total: $16.19
Day Seven: Saturday
3:30 p.m. — I wake up feeling extremely tired and briefly consider going back to bed for another half hour. But I remember I wanted to bake brownies to bring to work, so I push myself to get out of bed and start getting ready for the day.
4 p.m. — I bake brownies using the mix I had previously bought. While they’re in the oven, I continue getting ready and FaceTime A. We’re seriously missing each other since we won’t see each other for another three weeks. Normally, we try to visit every three or four weeks, but this time, it’s a longer five-week gap because our schedules aren’t lining up.
6 p.m. — On my way to work. I had a delicious dinner my mom prepared: baked salmon with broccoli and rice. Before heading out, I cut the brownies and packed them into a container to bring with me.
7 p.m. — Same patients tonight, but I’m orienting a new tech. She’s so sweet and cute, and I can already tell we’re going to have a great night together. The nurses are loving the brownies I brought, and it makes me so happy to see them enjoying them.
5 a.m. — Spoke too soon… One of our patients went into pulseless electrical activity arrest four times within two hours. I’m sweaty and exhausted from doing compressions, but I’m glad my orientee had the chance to learn from the experience. Thankfully, the patient is now stable. I take a break to eat the microwavable pasta meal I packed and drink my energy drink to cool down and recharge.
7 a.m. — The patient’s family ultimately decided to transition her to comfort care, and she passed away as soon as the ventilator was turned off. It’s a sad moment, but I’m grateful that her family was able to be by her side. After giving my report to the day shift tech and saying goodbye to my orientee and the nurses, I head out. I’m really looking forward to getting some sleep since I have a busy Sunday evening ahead with tutoring two students.
Daily Total: $0
