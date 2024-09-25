Three cities and countless jaw-dropping runway moments later, fashion month is nearing its end — but not before Paris Fashion Week takes over the French capital with its sure-to-be très chic spring/summer 2025 shows. The industry’s most stylish designers, models, content creators, celebs, and more have one last chance to make their mark on the season’s best street style.
Running until October 1, Paris Fashion Week attendees have already begun experimenting with fall’s buzziest trends — leopard print all over, bag charms galore, cool-weather-ready boots, sophisticated waistcoats, and so much more. Whether you’re looking to charge up your everyday style or planning your for a special occasion, there’s plenty of outfit inspiration to be found on the last leg of fashion month. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Paris Fashion Week street-style looks. Scroll on to discover them all, and keep checking back throughout the week as we add more.