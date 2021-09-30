We all know that most modes of long-distance travel — whether by plane, train, or automobile — aren't great for the environment. But there are also small, manageable ways to help combat our carbon footprint without feeling totally guilty if we wanna book a vacay — and that's where sustainable travel brand Paravel comes in.
Considering how much waste can come out of the travel industry (and out of producing travel bags in general), Paravel is a revelation. The eco-conscious brand started with a collection of high-quality suitcases made from recycled plastics and other materials. It then branched out into softer bags like weekenders, duffles, and totes, and several interior organizers. And, now, Paravel is introducing its newest release. The Small Cabana Tote is an adorable, handbag-sized version of the brand's best-selling Cabana Tote. (It should be known that the original Cabana Tote is a bonafide internet-famous travel bag: over 10,000 have been sold to date; it's had 2,500 folks on the waitlist; it sold out a whopping seven times. Customers have currently ranked it a solid five out of five stars.)
While the original tote is ideal for overnight getaways, this mini is perfectly suited for daily use or as a commuter work bag. On the sustainability-pushing front, it also happens to be the brand's first-ever 100% Global Recycled Standard certified vegan leather bag.
Just like its larger-sized counterpart, the Small Cabana Tote is made from a lightweight and spill-proof canvas derived from 30 upcycled plastic water bottles. (Wine and coffee can leave their stains elsewhere.) There are four cute colorways to choose from, and you have the option to add a monogram for a touch of personalization. Newer features that are exclusive to the Small Cabana Tote include a zip-top closure to keep all your stuff secure and an adjustable, removable shoulder strap that allows you to go hands-free as well as an all-vegan leather base and trim. Plus, we always love a charming preppy moment, especially with the striped accents.
With the world slowly opening back up, this ethically-made, under-$200 Small Cabana Tote arrives at a particularly good time ahead of holiday travels and gifting season. Or, if you're simply in the mood to treat yourself to a new everyday handbag, this one will surely have you arriving in style wherever your destination happens to be.
