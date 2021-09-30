Just like its larger-sized counterpart, the Small Cabana Tote is made from a lightweight and spill-proof canvas derived from 30 upcycled plastic water bottles. (Wine and coffee can leave their stains elsewhere.) There are four cute colorways to choose from, and you have the option to add a monogram for a touch of personalization. Newer features that are exclusive to the Small Cabana Tote include a zip-top closure to keep all your stuff secure and an adjustable, removable shoulder strap that allows you to go hands-free as well as an all-vegan leather base and trim. Plus, we always love a charming preppy moment, especially with the striped accents.