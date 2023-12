At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.If you were a '90s kid like myself, you dreamed of a closet full of leopard and hot pink Betsey Johnson designs. The kooky designer was known for her over-the-top prints and flare for the dramatic, which was pretty much everything our tween hearts desired. With the resurge of Y2k trends , we were hoping it was only a matter of time before Johnson's maximalist designs cycled back en vogue, and we're happy to say that time has finally come.Just in time for the holidays (and holiday gifting !), Betsey Johnson has teamed up with intimate brand Parade to release a 22-piece collection inspired by Johsnon's 1999 fashion show and the resurgence of Y2K and grunge fashions. The collab is everything we have come to expect from the iconic designer; it's colorful, strappy, lacy, wild, and yes... filled with a ton of leopard print. However, unlike the early-aughts fits of our youth, Parade has made sure these wild designs fit bodies of all types. The brand's commitment to accessibility in lingerie and undergarments is exemplified in the collection, which has bras, panties, slips and more in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and prices falling from $12-$72 — because everyone deserves to celebrate the shared love of fun self-expression and Y2K nostalgia with an edge that only Betsey Johnson and Parade can deliver.Keep reading to scope out our must-shop pieces from the line, or shop the whole collection exclusively at Parade right now.