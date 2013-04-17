It’s a match made in wedding-invitation heaven: Digital invite guru Paperless Post
has partnered with 200-year-old fine stationery company Crane & Co. for the first-ever online/offline fine wedding stationery collection. It’s the meeting of the minds, really — old meets new — and could be the saving grace between doing what you feel like you should do (sending formal invitations) and what you'd much prefer (sending e-vites). Sounds like the best of both worlds.
The new line flaunts 35 wedding suites, each with a corresponding save-the-date, invitation, reply card, and thank-you note — all of which can be customized in three color variations and printed on 100% luxe cotton-fiber paper. Send your invitations by mail, then follow up with a matching online version so you can tract RSVPs seamlessly. Have a flair for the high life? The cards are printed the fancy way: engraving (starting at $2.04 per card), letterpress (starting at $2.04 per card), and thermography (starting at $1.58 per card).
Plus, the whole process is lightning fast and takes between six-13 business days depending on the complexity of your order and shipping method. It’s like the fairy godmother of invites; if only everything could be that easy…
Photo: Courtesy of Paperless Post
