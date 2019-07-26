As much as we'd like to make summer last forever, it's literally impossible — so we have to get creative. While some people may print out photos of their beach getaways to look at on days when it barely hits 60 degrees, we have another idea: Get a palm tree tattoo.
While there's no shortage of summer-friendly tattoos out there (think: wave and beach tattoos), it's the simple design of the perennial plant that we're loving lately. A quick glance at your tattoo, and you'll be transported from the office to somewhere far, far away — preferably on an island with an endless supply of piña coladas and no WiFi accessibility. Ahead, 15 palm tree designs we love.