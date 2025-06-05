Paige DeSorbo Left Summer House — Watch Her Build Her Fashion Brand Daphne Next

DeSorbo looked to her own past experiences with loungewear and closet needs when designing the collection. “After going to the Hamptons for so many summers, I was thinking about pajamas in the summer and going and staying at someone else's house,” she says. “I wanted loungewear and pajamas that were functional for sleeping obviously, but also, if you woke up late and you had to go to the kitchen, you looked presentable.” That said, she also kept her community at the forefront of her mind. “Hannah and I are so connected to the Gigglers. It truly does feel like we started this like sorority-slash-cult [laughs], so when I was designing and coming up with Daphne, it was for them. Every piece we came up with, I was like, ‘But will the Gigglers wear this, and where are they wearing it, where are they going?’ So I was really creating a story for them,” she says. “The line is for them.”