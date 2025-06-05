Paige DeSorbo Left Summer House — Watch Her Build Her Fashion Brand Daphne Next
Over the last seven years on Summer House, the reality TV star Paige DeSorbo has become known for her distinctive fashion sense, quick-witted one-liners… and her love of the bed. Following DeSorbo’s departure from the Bravo show, which she announced in an Instagram Story post on Thursday, the host of the Giggly Squad podcast (which she runs with former castmate Hannah Berner) is not planning on changing her ways.
“It's such a bittersweet feeling because I am truly so grateful to Summer House,” DeSorbo tells Refinery29. “It sounds so cliche, but I'm so excited to spend more time with my family this summer, and not have a schedule, and wake up late, and not worry that anyone's mad at me that I'm still in bed."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Now, more than ever before, she has a reason to stay horizontal: On June 10, DeSorbo is launching her loungewear brand Daphne.
Even after a sold-out Radio City Music Hall Giggly Squad tour and How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously becoming a New York Times best-selling book, DeSorbo calls the 12-piece sleepwear label, which she started designing a year and a half ago, the “peak” of 2025 for her: “Coming out with a clothing line has been something I've wanted since I was like five years old.” Created in partnership with Concept Brands and named after her beloved cat — “she's our president, CEO, and founder, and she has mandatory naps during the day, and we love her for that” — Daphne (the brand) is made up of sleep-to-street pieces like matching sets, shirting, and bottoms ranging from poplin pants to shorts.
“I got a lot of inspo from pajamas from my childhood. I had this one pair of pajama pants for like 15 years, and they ended up becoming capri pants. And so we came out with a capri pant situation,” says DeSorbo. “There are so many times where I have pajamas on and I'm like, ‘I'm hot, but I don't want to wear like a short short. I want a comfortable long short, but like I don't want to look like a cobbler's apprentice.’”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Some of the other pieces from the line, which starts from $58 and goes to $230, include a sleeveless top with ties on the side that pairs back with the poplin pants — “I had a top like that when I was younger, and I just wore it all summer” — and a thigh-grazing T-shirt named “Hannah” in an homage to Berner who during COVID-19 pandemic, according to DeSorbo, would “wear the same T-shirt every single day.”
“I was like, ‘We're all going through a time, it's fine,’ but I just started thinking about how, when you get one really good T-shirt, that's all you want to wear. I spray tan a lot, so my spray tan T-shirt is very important to me. And I also just love wearing a big T-shirt and not having to put pants on. And I like a getting-ready T-shirt. I like a morning T-shirt. Maybe you're going out to the pool, and you're not trying to put a cover-up on, and you're just like, ‘I need a T-shirt,’” DeSorbo says. “Of course, we wanted to make our pajamas cute and like you can wear them out, but a true bed rotter knows: It doesn't matter what you're wearing as long as you're comfortable.’”
DeSorbo looked to her own past experiences with loungewear and closet needs when designing the collection. “After going to the Hamptons for so many summers, I was thinking about pajamas in the summer and going and staying at someone else's house,” she says. “I wanted loungewear and pajamas that were functional for sleeping obviously, but also, if you woke up late and you had to go to the kitchen, you looked presentable.” That said, she also kept her community at the forefront of her mind. “Hannah and I are so connected to the Gigglers. It truly does feel like we started this like sorority-slash-cult [laughs], so when I was designing and coming up with Daphne, it was for them. Every piece we came up with, I was like, ‘But will the Gigglers wear this, and where are they wearing it, where are they going?’ So I was really creating a story for them,” she says. “The line is for them.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
A true bed rotter knows: It doesn't matter what you're wearing as long as you're comfortable.
”
Though DeSorbo would love to see it go beyond her fandom: “If I saw Victoria Beckham out in the poplin pink pant with a little kitten heel just like doing whatever she's doing in London, I think I would pass away.”
While the initial drop is a tight edit — “I was like, ‘If it's not exactly what I want, we can't put it out’" — DeSorbo is looking at future Daphne offerings that could even include SKUs outside of the loungewear space. “I see us having more options or different clothing things, but, for right now, I think the loungewear is perfect for me,” she says. “For the fall, I want to get more cozy, comfy sets.”
In addition to embracing Daphne, those who are currently mourning DeSorbo’s departure from Summer House should take solace in the fact that she is not leaving without spreading the gospel of bed rot, following a season that included a "Snoozefest" party and a bed-inspired Reunion set. “Years ago, I could never understand people hating on the bed. It still hasn't clicked in my brain. Nothing bad has ever happened to me whilst lying in my bed. So I'm happy people are catching on. I can't believe it took so long.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT