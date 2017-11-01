The Only 12 Items You HAVE To Pack In Your Carry-On

If packing for a wedding, a work trip, and a quick vacation all in just one carry-on bag sounds like an impossible feat of travel trickery, think again. With the help of fashion editor-at-large and video producer Annie Georgia Greenberg, we're breaking down exactly how to mix and match your favorite pieces for versatile on-the-go dressing — from tourist sites to rehearsal dinner toasts, and everywhere in-between. As it turns out, 34 items can create over 150 outfits — you just have to know which 34 versatile itms to pick.
Ahead, Annie breaks down her expert packing tips, from what to bring, to what to wear on the plane, to how to actually organize your suitcase. And don't forget to shop a few of the easy, always-chic items she never leaves home without, too. Is it just us, or are you also feeling ready to start browsing flights?