The Only 12 Items You HAVE To Pack In Your Carry-On

If packing for a wedding, a work trip, and a quick vacation all in just one carry-on bag sounds like an impossible feat of travel trickery, think again. With the help of fashion editor-at-large and video producer Annie Georgia Greenberg , we're breaking down exactly how to mix and match your favorite pieces for versatile on-the-go dressing — from tourist sites to rehearsal dinner toasts, and everywhere in-between. As it turns out, 34 items can create over 150 outfits — you just have to know which 34 versatile itms to pick.