Our Place Launched (& We Tested) A New Internet-Favorite Kitchen Staple

Onto the cutting board: this thing is durable and prepared for all kinds of treacherous food prep. Seriously. When I took it out of the box I had no idea it would be such a force to be reckoned with, but it exceeded my expectations. I live in a small apartment with absolutely no cabinet space, so I was also worried about where I would put it or even, quite frankly, if I would use it enough for it to be worth the storage. Although it's large and might not fit in the average kitchen drawer — if you like things to be put away all the time — the black walnut wood is so stunning and scratch-preventative that it's anything but an eyesore. Mine now rests atop my small kitchenette and blends seamlessly in with the rest of my apartment decor (see picture below).