Cyber Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy The Always Pan At Its Lowest Price Of The Year

Cast-iron cookware is one of those things serious chefs go gaga over. Not only do they have a myriad of benefits for the kitchen, but they also last forever. (Like, if you take care of them well, actually forever.) Your hardcore chef friend already knows cast iron is great for homemade pizzas, cornbread, and cookies; the heavy-duty construction retains heat well, meaning you can get that crunchy or chewy crust that is delicious on both savory and sweet dishes. But they'll appreciate that there's no need to season it (i.e., periodically coat it with oil to maintain the nonstick coating). Simply wash gently with soap and water when cooled and dry immediately.