Cyber Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy The Always Pan At Its Lowest Price Of The Year

The Always Pan from kitchenware start-up Our Place is so named because, well, you can always use it. And while it may frequently be discounted for three-day weekends and other random shopping holidays, this Cyber Week has the Always Pan (and the entire gang at Our Place) at its lowest price of the year. The deal ends soon, however, so Cyber Monday is your last chance to snag them at their once-a-year prices.
Designed to be the final word in multi-use cookware, the pan is more than just a braiser that can fry as easily as it can simmer. Small details, like a carefully designed lid, no-mess spouts, and a built-in spoon rest, make it a kitchen go-to for experts and beginners alike. (We've even test-driven it in-house to verify its user-friendly status.) And, just like the brand itself, the Cyber Monday markdowns are for everyone and especially good for gifting. Ready to try it out? This sale is the perfect reason to finally get an Always Pan. Even if your foodie friend already has the full array of Our Place pans, equally 'grammable and giftable tableware and tools are also marked down.
Advertisement
You can browse the full Cyber Monday sale over at Our Place or read on for our picks for gifting this holiday season.
Best For: Your cousin who just graduated from college
For the friend who just moved out on their own (or just likes a really good-looking pan), you can't go wrong with the O.G. that's deep enough to simmer and fry. They can use it for their day-to-day nonstick frying-pan needs, like eggs, quesadillas, and stir-fries. An included metal basket also allows them to steam with ease. And while the Always Pan is designed to be a kitchen workhorse, it's also a looker. Choose from eight colors that range from muted to bold, including the last of Selena Gomez's collab with the brand — a juicy berry called Rosa.
Best For: The friend who always Instagrams their dinner
Do they already own the Always Pan? The Perfect Pot is the kitchen friend it's been missing. Like its predecessor, the Perfect Pot comes in a sea of trendy colors and does (almost) everything you'd want a pot to do. And, unlike the Always Pan, it's also oven-safe and ceramic nonstick, meaning you can make pasta, roast chicken, and even sauté veggies without worrying about sticking. Plus, if they already have the Always Pan, you don't have to guess what color to get them — just select a coordinating or matching hue.
Advertisement
Best For: Best friends
Sometimes, you just need to fry an egg or make rice for one. For those days, or when your full-size Always Pan is busy with the main course, there are the minis. The set is the perfect holiday or housewarming gift. You could even split them up, like a best friend necklace that also makes shakshuka. You can also buy the minis separately if you'd rather give and keep the same pan.
Best For: Your brother who wants to go to culinary school
Cast-iron cookware is one of those things serious chefs go gaga over. Not only do they have a myriad of benefits for the kitchen, but they also last forever. (Like, if you take care of them well, actually forever.) Your hardcore chef friend already knows cast iron is great for homemade pizzas, cornbread, and cookies; the heavy-duty construction retains heat well, meaning you can get that crunchy or chewy crust that is delicious on both savory and sweet dishes. But they'll appreciate that there's no need to season it (i.e., periodically coat it with oil to maintain the nonstick coating). Simply wash gently with soap and water when cooled and dry immediately.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.