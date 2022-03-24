We’re “Raving” Over The Always Pan’s New Spring Colorway

Not to be dramatic, but we thought Teslas would fly before we used “acid trip” and “the Always Pan” in the same sentence. But if the past two years taught us one lesson it’s that anything can happen. And, “happen” it definitely did. Just this morning, Our Place — the go-to destination for multi-use, Instagrammable, and sustainable cookware — debuted both the star-studded Always Pan ($145) AND the popular Perfect Pot’s ($165) official spring 2022 colorway: Acid. (Ready to ship in one week!)
Whether the name echoes the refreshing sweet & sour tang of citrus on a lovely spring day or highlights the groovy, psychedelic vibes of this show-stopping, electric green is beyond us. However, the founder, Shiza Shahid, described the new color in a press release this way: “Think of Acid as your coolest friend who gives the best shopping and design advice, and always knows where the next underground dance party is.” So let’s just say that we’re totally raving over this statement hue and suggest that you scoop one up now before the Always Pan comes down from this acid trip (aka, before it sells out for good). Scroll on for our short dossier on these internet-famous kitchen essentials and for the quickest clicks to your next worthwhile Our Place purchase.
What are the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot?
Founder Shiza Shahid launched Our Place in 2019 with its claim-to-fame product the Always Pan then released its beloved successor the Perfect Pot just last year. Both ethically sourced, non-toxic, and non-stick products feature Our Place's signature 8-in-1 design and together can replace a whopping 16 pieces of cookware in your kitchen. The 10-inch-wide Always Pan, for example, takes on the jobs of a steamer, strainer, sauté pan, saucepan, saucier (rounded saucepan), skillet, frying pan, non-stick pan, and spoon rest. Meanwhile, one 10-inch-wide Perfect Pot takes the place of a stockpot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, braiser, and a spoon rest as well.
On a good day, you can nab the Always in ten unique colorways, from the classic salmon shade to a fire-hot red or muted charcoal — and now cant-miss lime green. The same goes for the Perfect Pot (minus a few limited edition tints). Our Place representatives informed that Acid's "playful and bright" pigment was made to be "admired and shown off" to guests whether it's sizzling up some fajitas or sitting pretty atop a stove — the choice is yours.
What can you cook with the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot?
Speaking of sizzling fajitas, both pieces of cookware in tandem can cook practically anything, especially since the Perfect Pot is oven-compatible. I personally fried up some eggs for breakfast, steamed some dumplings for lunch, and sautéed shrimp pasta dish for dinner for my Always Pan review. Our Affiliate Director, Elizabeth Buxton, went for a one-Always-pan-style chicken & veggie meal that was truly *chef's kiss*.
For the Perfect Pot, multiple members of the Shopping team took it out for a spin with some steamed salmon, a lentil chili dish, rigatoni pasta dinners, ample servings of rice and beans, and more. The possibilities are endless, the cookware is well-deserving of the hype, and this new spring colorway is bound to sell out — so click over to Our Place's site now, to secure one for your spring kitchen.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.