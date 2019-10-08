The Most Slept-On Cool Girl Essentials From & Other Stories’ Fall Sale

In our opinion, the best thing about & Other Stories is that it’s just a hair more polished than its mainstream fast-fashion brethren. While we fully expect to see tried-and-true runway trends at the likes of H&M, the Swedish behemoth’s smaller companion boutique is like a well-traveled cousin who just came traipsing back from Paris. You’re more likely to find those influencer-approved styles that feel straight out of a sun-lit Instagram feed, rather than pulled from the highly-produced pages of a glossy fashion magazine.
This makes their sale section extra-rich with hidden gems, a place where some of the most slept-on creations from the hip retailers’ assortment dwell. Designed in alterna-fashion capitals like Los Angeles and Stockholm, a host of cool-girl essentials — belted workwear jackets, oversized trench coats, and lace blouses — bear a newer and more wallet-friendly red price tag. We’ve rounded up our ten favorites from & Other Stories’ mid-season sale for your fall-shopping pleasure — prepare for the compliments to come rolling in post-purchase.
