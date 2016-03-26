It can be difficult to stand out in a sea of #OOTD photos on Instagram — and by sea, we mean the hashtag itself, which has over 80 million posts and counting. With everyone showing off their personal style (whether they call themselves a blogger or not), a simple mirror shot or straight-on photo against a wall might not cut it anymore. So, how can you best showcase your outfit and share it with the world, yet still look unique enough to make your friends and followers stop mid-scroll?



To get those double-taps, you've got to get seriously creative — and there are a few tricks to know. Click on for 15 ways to nail the perfect #OOTD. Consider this your beginner's guide to taking that standout shot, guaranteed to give you that "heart" every single time.