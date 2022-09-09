These Are The Best Places To Shop Beauty Online

When it comes to shopping for beauty, we know how important it can be to swatch everything. After all, there’s no better way to find your perfect foundation shade, or test whether a particular red lipstick hue brightens your skin tone. However, with websites having better shade-matching tools than ever, you can easily shop beauty products with confidence. (And if you slightly miss the mark, most places give you the option to exchange or return.)
However, since we know that you already surf the net for your fashion and home needs, there’s no reason that beauty can’t be part of the mix. Aside from allowing you the luxury of shopping from the comfort of your couch or bed, there’s an undeniable convenience factor associated with ordering a moisturizer or mascara with the touch of a button. (Plus, you can still digitally rack up those all-important reward points at places like Sephora or Ulta that offer a loyalty program.) From the best brick-and-mortar shops (with equally good e-commerce) to online-only beauty stores, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop online for beauty.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.