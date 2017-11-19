My Apartment Costs $2,250 A Month—& Here's What It Looks Like

Moving in with a significant other is rarely easy — especially in New York, where leases never line up perfectly (one signed in January, the other in July, etc.) Such was the case when Brianna Donnelly and her boyfriend decided to move in together. "Ideally we would’ve waited until we hit the three-year mark to move in, but with the way leasing and renting in NYC works, it was hard to find that perfect time," Brianna says. "So we opted to move a little earlier after both our leases were up."