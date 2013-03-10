For past collections, eyewear extraordinaire Oliver Goldsmith has looked to 20th century icons, and even his own friends and family for inspiration. So, you can imagine each style was unique in color, shape, and size. But this season, Claire Goldsmith, his great-granddaughter and head sunglass designer, has a different idea. She's treating the line with a sleek touch of minimalism, and we're definitely not mad about it.
The Sun collection, which retails at $380 a pair, includes translucent rims in gray, tortoise, and a gorgeous sun-gold, and large, square frames that are sure to flatter any face shape. We're especially keen on the "Healy," with lenses that fade in shades of blue, and the "Surtees" aviator, that's got a total athletic vibe. And then there's the "Carters," complete with bright, turquoise edges that fluoresce at just the right angle.
In other words, we're having trouble picking a favorite. From tiny details (think small, white circles on cat-eye corners) to grand gestures, like the collection's obvious potential to compliment just about any outfit you throw on, one thing's for sure — we're investing in more than just one pair. Head to Barneys come April to get your hands on the sunnies.
Photo: Courtesy of Oliver Goldsmith
