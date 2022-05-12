See Every New Shade In Olive & June’s Summer Camp Collection

Pack your bags and bring your bug spray — Camp Olive & June is in session. `“We were inspired by the endless fun of summer camp," Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle tells Refinery29. "The palette is bright and bold with a bit of a retro, '70s vibe." While summer almost always means feel-happy color on lids, lips, or cheeks, the Los Angeles-based nail brand is making a strong case for anchoring your summer beauty look around your mani.
In addition to seven new shades of polish (including one rainbow confetti topper that's seriously incredible), Olive & June is also unveiling three new press-on nail designs plus three solid press-ons in polish shades from the collection. Ahead, grab some peanut butter and Oreos as we take a deep dive into summer mani magic.
"This medium blue is like a well-loved pair of jeans and is the ultimate summer staple,” says Gibson Tuttle of this denim hue.
“A teal green hue that’s ready to join all the activities," Gibson Tuttle says of this verdant shade — which I personally will be applying immediately. "When the team came up with this name, we all laughed out loud. An instant yes.”
It's a little red, a little pink, and a lot perfect for rooftop season. "This juicy watermelon shade is my kind of summer red, perfect for sunny afternoons in the grass," muses Gibson Tuttle.
When in doubt, think pink. “A bright pop of bubblegum pink is always a mani and pedi must for summer,” says Gibson Tuttle.
We're calling it now: Creamsicle energy will be big in the warmer months. "My camp CITs were the coolest people I knew," says Gibson Tuttle of this light orange. "This cantaloupe color is inspired by their cool nails they rocked all summer.”
"Our community has been asking for a pastel mint green for years," shares Gibson Tuttle of this shade (which also comes in press-on form). "It’s finally here! It’s such a great summer neutral and two new ways to wear it.”
"We wanted a glitter to celebrate summer, and this sweet sprinkle one was an immediate OMG YES from us," says Gibson Tuttle of this rainbow topper. "Could there be a more fun summer shade?!” No, there could not.
My heart truly skipped a beat when I saw these creamy almond pressies dotted with rainbow hearts. "Could this be my new favorite press-on? Probably. A true rainbow always has my heart,” says Gibson Tuttle.
Say "aloha" to this nautical floral that is a tropical beach vacay in manicure form. “Cute swimsuit prints on my nails? Yes, please,” says Gibson Tuttle.
“I’m loving this short round set," says Gibson Tuttle of this simple yet striking nail art design. "A vintage ringer tee is a summer staple, now in mani form!”
Can't decide? Snap up all seven shades from the summer collection, a limited-edition red Poppy, and all the tools needed for a salon-perfect mani encased in a trunk-themed box.
