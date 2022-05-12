Story from Nails

See Every New Shade In Olive & June’s Summer Camp Collection

Karina Hoshikawa
Pack your bags and bring your bug spray — Camp Olive & June is in session. `“We were inspired by the endless fun of summer camp," Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle tells Refinery29. "The palette is bright and bold with a bit of a retro, '70s vibe." While summer almost always means feel-happy color on lids, lips, or cheeks, the Los Angeles-based nail brand is making a strong case for anchoring your summer beauty look around your mani.
In addition to seven new shades of polish (including one rainbow confetti topper that's seriously incredible), Olive & June is also unveiling three new press-on nail designs plus three solid press-ons in polish shades from the collection. Ahead, grab some peanut butter and Oreos as we take a deep dive into summer mani magic.
Blue Canoe, $9

Shop This
Olive & June
Blue Canoe
$9.00
Olive & June
"This medium blue is like a well-loved pair of jeans and is the ultimate summer staple,” says Gibson Tuttle of this denim hue.

Green Canteen, $9

Shop This
Olive & June
Green Canteen
$9.00
Olive & June
“A teal green hue that’s ready to join all the activities," Gibson Tuttle says of this verdant shade — which I personally will be applying immediately. "When the team came up with this name, we all laughed out loud. An instant yes.” 

Field Day, $9

Shop This
Olive & June
Field Day
$9.00
Olive & June
It's a little red, a little pink, and a lot perfect for rooftop season. "This juicy watermelon shade is my kind of summer red, perfect for sunny afternoons in the grass," muses Gibson Tuttle.

Pen Pal, $9

Shop This
Olive & June
Pen Pal
$9.00
Olive & June
When in doubt, think pink. “A bright pop of bubblegum pink is always a mani and pedi must for summer,” says Gibson Tuttle.

Counselor In Training, $9

Shop This
Olive & June
Counselor In Training
$9.00
Olive & June
We're calling it now: Creamsicle energy will be big in the warmer months. "My camp CITs were the coolest people I knew," says Gibson Tuttle of this light orange. "This cantaloupe color is inspired by their cool nails they rocked all summer.” 

Sleeping Bag, $9

Shop This
Olive & June
Sleeping Bag
$9.00
Olive & June
"Our community has been asking for a pastel mint green for years," shares Gibson Tuttle of this shade (which also comes in press-on form). "It’s finally here! It’s such a great summer neutral and two new ways to wear it.” 

Sprinkle Cookie, $9

Shop This
Olive & June
Sprinkle Cookie
$9.00
Olive & June
"We wanted a glitter to celebrate summer, and this sweet sprinkle one was an immediate OMG YES from us," says Gibson Tuttle of this rainbow topper. "Could there be a more fun summer shade?!” No, there could not.
Advertisement

Rainbow Love Press-Ons, $10

Shop This
Olive & June
Rainbow Love Press-ons
$10.00
Olive & June
My heart truly skipped a beat when I saw these creamy almond pressies dotted with rainbow hearts. "Could this be my new favorite press-on? Probably. A true rainbow always has my heart,” says Gibson Tuttle.

Bikini Bottoms Press-Ons, $10

Shop This
Olive & June
Bikini Bottoms Press-ons
$10.00
Olive & June
Say "aloha" to this nautical floral that is a tropical beach vacay in manicure form. “Cute swimsuit prints on my nails? Yes, please,” says Gibson Tuttle. 

Triple French Press-Ons, $10

Shop This
Olive & June
Triple French Press-ons
$10.00
Olive & June
“I’m loving this short round set," says Gibson Tuttle of this simple yet striking nail art design. "A vintage ringer tee is a summer staple, now in mani form!”

The Summer Box, $90

Shop This
Olive & June
The Summer Mani Box
$90.00
Olive & June
Can't decide? Snap up all seven shades from the summer collection, a limited-edition red Poppy, and all the tools needed for a salon-perfect mani encased in a trunk-themed box.
