Olive & June’s Spring Collection Is A Tea Party For Your Nails

Even though we may be huddled in cozy fleeces and turtlenecks, find solace in this factoid: Spring starts this month. (*Cue confetti*) As such, we're getting ready to shelve our moody jewel tones in lieu of lighter, brighter nail polish hues — and Olive & June is coming through in a major way with their dreamy High Tea collection, which drops today. "Our Spring collection is inspired by our love of tea parties," Olive & June’s vice president of content Olivia Van Iderstine tells Refinery29. "The colors of spring are some of our most-loved, best-selling shades and after a chilly winter, we couldn't be more excited to bring out the color!"
Olive & June stans already know that a new collection drop means a few things: A brand-new Mani System box (the brand’s signature DIY nail-care kit) and colored Poppy (a wide, grippy attachment that helps wield brushes for an extra-precise color application), plus plenty of new polish shades to play with. But this season, there's more in store: Five limited-edition styles of the brand's can't-keep-in-stock press-on nails. "The colors are all gorgeous pastels, but with our little twist so they're slightly unexpected," explains Van Iderstine. Ahead, we chatted with the Olive & June's in-house mani whisperer to get the low-down on each new hue, plus the biggest nail trends to look out for this spring.
For the ultimate spring nail refresh, splurge on Olive & June's Mani System, which includes the entire polish collection, top coat, all tools to DIY the perfect salon mani, plus a limited-edition mint green Poppy.
"Instead of a minty pastel green, we went for a fresh green shade inspired by cucumber tea sandwiches," says Van Iderstine of this delectable seafoam hue.
Brighten up your day with Golden Afternoon, the sunny hue that's far from your basic primary color. "Everyone loves a yellow in spring, but our take is a little mustard-y marigold," explains Van Iderstine.
"We can't resist scones and jam at tea, but our Jam, Please shade is a glowy, loud, and bright magenta for an unexpected pop in an otherwise pastel palette," says Van Iderstine of this punchy fuchsia.
"Pastels and sheers are our go-to colors this season," Van Iderstine says. "It's all about getting together with the people you love (IRL or virtually) to welcome a new season with yummy nail looks and treats." Enter, this light-as-air pink.
We've said it once and we'll say it again: Neutrals don't have to be boring. "You don't need a bold color to make a big impact," says Van Iderstine. "We're obsessed with layering sheers to create our very own bespoke combinations. What is more special than creating your own custom formula? It feels super luxe and personal." One way to nail the look? This warm mauve that's equal parts ladylike and cool.
Channel light, bright vibes with this delightful pale lilac, which feels as refreshing as the first 70° day. "The French mani isn't going anywhere, but for Spring we're embracing our favorite pastels for the tip," predicts Van Iderstine. "Try a lavender tip across all your nails, or mix and match shades to create an ombre pastel rainbow tip."
From soft neutrals to detailed micro florals, Olive & June's pressies have something for every mani mood. "This season we're excited to wear some really intricate, delicate nail art looks," explains Van Iderstine of the new styles dropping for spring. "But don't worry — you don't have to DIY them yourself!"
