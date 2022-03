Olive & June’s Spring Collection Is A Tea Party For Your Nails

Olive & June stans already know that a new collection drop means a few things: A brand-new Mani System box (the brand’s signature DIY nail-care kit) and colored Poppy (a wide, grippy attachment that helps wield brushes for an extra-precise color application), plus plenty of new polish shades to play with. But this season, there's more in store: Five limited-edition styles of the brand's can't-keep-in-stock press-on nails . "The colors are all gorgeous pastels, but with our little twist so they're slightly unexpected," explains Van Iderstine. Ahead, we chatted with the Olive & June's in-house mani whisperer to get the low-down on each new hue, plus the biggest nail trends to look out for this spring.