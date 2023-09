The connection between attraction and smell has validity in the scientific world, with one 2011 study identifying pleasant armpit body odor as the single attribute that consistently predicted attractiveness of nonverbal behavior. In one of the most widely renowned experiments on the topic, a Swiss scientist conducted a study in which men were instructed to wear the same unwashed T-shirt for two days. The T-shirts were then placed in identical boxes for women to smell and state which scent they found more sexually attractive. The results showed that the women were most attracted to the men whose MHC genes (essential for immunity) were the most different from their own.